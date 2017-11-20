Systems Analyst for Software Development - 1381

The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Charleston, SC
Nov 20, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Analyst, IT, Software Developer
Government and Public Services
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time

The MIL Corporation seeks a Systems Analyst for Software Development to support a Federal Government client at our Charleston, SC location. As a member of the Systems Development and Maintenance team, the Systems Analyst for Software Development will be responsible for performing requirements analysis and authoring design documents on a range of applications, with a focus on financial/accounting systems.

• Perform requirements elicitation and analysis via user groups, interviews, regulatory research, etc.
• Draft requirements documents
• Draft design documents
• Perform and document results of "what-if" analysis
• Draft proposals to resolve system and business process issues
• Provide subject matter expertise on software functionality and business processes

• BA/BS
• Expertise with MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
• Prior experience with the standard software development lifecycle (analysis/design, development, testing, implementation, support)
• Very good verbal and written communication skills
• Ability to multi-task while maintaining a professional demeanor

• Experience transitioning a client/server application to web-based
• Experience with CGI Federal Momentum, PeopleSoft applications or education/experience in accounting

BA/BS

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP

