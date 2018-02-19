Community Connections' Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program, is hiring progressive community psychiatrists who enjoy working with exceptionally vulnerable adults, especially Transition Aged Youth (18-30) and forensically involved adults within a program highly well-resourced in its staffing model. In addition to providing clinical care for up to 200 consumers, the psychiatrist has daily opportunity to consult to young, energetic, paraprofessional and newly licensed staff in symptom recognition, risk assessment, and clinical formulation. Devoted to minimizing hospitalization and incarceration of individuals, and promoting successful community adjustment and recovery, ACT teams integrate emerging and evidenced-based practices within a nationally proven treatment model. Full and part time hours are available. .

More searches like this Medical Doctor and Physician Healthcare jobs in Washington D.C.