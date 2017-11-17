Exciting Career OpportunitiesSentara Home Health is seeking experienced RNs to join our professional and compassionate nursing team in Charlottesville, VirginiaSentara offers excellent compensation and benefits.Must have a minimum of one year RN experience.Apply-on line today.Our recruiter will be happy to talk with you.

The Registered Nurse develops, implements and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree)

Required: Nursing - 1 year

Required: Basic Cardiac Life Support, Registered Nurse

Additional experience for specialty areas may be required. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.

Days

Evenings

Weekends