Job Title: MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST II SUBSTANCE ABUSE (BILINGUAL) Closing Date/Time: Thu. 03/15/18 11:59 PM Eastern Time Salary: $55,660.80 - $85,051.20 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Washington Blvd., Arlington, VA (Sequoia Plaza) *ART Bus Accessible*, Virginia

The Child and Family Services Division (CFSD) of the Department of Human Services is hiring a Mental Health Therapist II (Bilingual) within the Children's Behavioral Health Bureau to work on an integrated team providing a full range of services in behavioral health to a culturally and ethnically diverse population. The employee will work closely with a multidisciplinary team consisting of a psychiatrist, nurse, therapist and clinical supervisor.



The Mental Health Therapist will manage a case load for youth (birth to 17 years of age) and is responsible for providing and arranging clinical and case management services to youth with serious emotional disturbance/serious mental illness and/or substance abuse problems to include trauma related disorders; and their families. The employee will navigate a complex system involving social services, schools, and the legal system for a client base that experiences frequent crises and traumatic situations. These circumstances often result in mental health symptoms, substance use, and behavioral issues that can present in the form of suicidal ideation and self-destructive behaviors. The Mental Health Therapist is responsible for assessing client symptoms promptly with the readiness to provide treatment or link to services and will be expected to demonstrate flexibility and resilience while seeing clients with complex trauma.

Conducting comprehensive assessments of mental health history, functioning, and service needs to evaluate the presence of mental/substance abuse disorders including performing crisis intervention;

Performing diagnosis using ICD10/ DSM V, ASAM criteria;

Developing, implementing, evaluating, and revising treatment plans;

Providing individual and group therapy, family support and consultation, crisis intervention, discharge planning, and referral services for youth and adolescents;

Facilitating treatment using evidenced based approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Motivational Interviewing and Expressive treatment modalities;

Delivering symptom education to enable clients to identify symptoms and teaching behavioral symptom management techniques;

Facilitating substance groups for teens and parent education groups on treatment and resources;

Documenting and tracking services in an electronic record database management system to meet service and documentation standards in accordance with local, state, and federal regulations.

Bilingual speaking and writing ability in English/Spanish;

Master's degree in a clinical discipline such as Counseling, Psychiatric Social Work, Psychology, Marriage and Family Therapist, Psychiatric Nursing, or other directly related clinical discipline, all of which required a clinical practicum prior to graduation involving diagnostic and treatment services; and

Two years post-Master's degree experience providing clinical therapy and other mental health services, which included the application of diagnostic and treatment services.

Evaluating children and/or adolescents with serious emotional disturbance and at risk conditions;

Treating children and/or adolescents with histories of trauma (abuse, neglect, domestic violence, separation/loss);

Providing alcohol and drug treatment to adolescents;

Certified Substance Abuse Counselor (CSAC) certification; and/or

Virginia licensure or license eligibility as (transferrable): ie. LCSW, LPC, LMF, etc

This announcement may also be used to fill similar non-bilingual vacancies in CFSD. To learn more about Child & Family Services, please click here. Duties include:The ideal candidate will have a broad range of skills in evaluating and treating adolescents with mental health and substance abuse disorders, histories of trauma and high risk behaviors.Selection Criteria:: A directly related higher level clinical degree may substitute for the Master's Degree education requirement and one year of experience. In the case of this substitution, remaining qualifying work experience must have been gained after the acquisition of the directly related higher level clinical degree.Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following:Special Requirements:

An assessment of oral Spanish proficiency will be required before a candidate can be appointed to the bilingual position(s). The incumbent in the position(s) will receive the language pay premium on all hours worked and on paid leave hours for bilingual positions.



The applicant must possess, or obtain by the time of appointment, a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's place of residence, or the applicant must have the ability and willingness to use alternative methods of transportation to perform assigned duties and responsibilities at locations other than the primary worksite. If the applicant possesses or acquires a license, the applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. Any offer of employment may be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record.



A pre-hire background check will be made on all candidates who are selected for employment. It may include checks of the following: criminal record, driving record, education, professional licensure, and credit history. You may be required to sign a release authorizing the County to obtain your background information.

Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions

Additional Information: Work Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Flexible work schedule to accommodate 4-6 evening hours required on a weekly basis.Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the selection process and are required for this position.. Incomplete applications will not be considered.This is a grant funded position and is contingent upon funding availability.The salary range above covers the Mental Health Therapist II position for a candidate who is hired without the appropriate Virginia clinical licensure. The salary range for Mental Health Therapist II (Licensed) is $60,964.80 - $93,142.60.