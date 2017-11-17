The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE; www.nae.edu) is a private, independent, nonprofit institution that provides engineering leadership in service to the nation. Established in 1964, it operates under the same congressional act of incorporation that established the National Academy of Sciences, signed in 1863 by President Lincoln. Under this charter the NAE is directed "whenever called upon by any department or agency of the government, to investigate, examine, experiment, and report upon any subject of science or art." In addition to its role as advisor to the federal government, the NAE conducts independent studies, symposia, and public information activities that identify and illuminate issues at the intersections of engineering, technology, and society that impact our quality of life. These activities are carried out both independently by the NAE program office and jointly with other units of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Current program activities of the NAE address the advance of engineering education, research, and practice; the vitality of the nation's engineering workforce; public understanding of engineering and technology; and the role of engineering in addressing grand challenges facing society in the areas of energy, environment, health, resilience, and economic growth.

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) Center for Engineering Ethics and Society (CEES) focuses the talents of the nation on addressing the ethical and social dimensions of engineering, as both a profession and an agent of innovation. The Center's mission is to engage current and future engineering leaders in industry and academia as well as representatives of public and private organizations and government in (1) identifying and examining the ethical and societal challenges of engineering, (2) bringing these challenges to the attention of the engineering profession and society, and (3) developing programs and recommendations to address these challenges.

CEES activities address ethically significant issues that arise in engineering and scientific research, education, and practice for individual engineers and scientists as well as professional organizations and institutions. They may involve cooperation and collaboration with NAE's sister academies, the National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Medicine, as well as other program units of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM).

As a crucial component of its mission, CEES manages the NAE Online Ethics Center for Engineering and Science (OEC), a dynamic, widely used electronic repository of resources on ethics in science, engineering, research, and education for engineers, scientists, scholars, educators, students, and interested citizens. CEES also organizes studies, workshops, public symposia, and educational activities; publishes informative materials; and collaborates with industry, educators, and students to advance its mission.

JOB SUMMARY:

The CEES Director will work closely with the NAE Executive Officer, NAE Program Office Director, and an appointed CEES Advisory Group to develop a program strategy, determine budget and staffing requirements, secure funding, and implement a multiyear portfolio of activities that advance the CEES mission, ensuring that CEES and the OEC meet their stated objectives. As part of these responsibilities, the Director will conduct background research on topics for new programs or activities; develop project prospectuses/proposals and solicit and negotiate funding with sponsors; hire, train, and supervise staff; and represent CEES within and outside the National Academies. To ensure diverse perspectives and representation, the Director will work with staff in the NAE Program Office and across the NASEM as well as with members of the National Academies, educators and other experts in science, engineering, and ethics research, practice, education, and policy, public and private sector sponsors, community representatives, engineering and scientific professional societies, and other groups to identify creative and effective ways to work with these stakeholders in furthering the CEES mission. The CEES Director will report directly to the NAE Program Office Director.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Independently designs and manages multiple and/or highly complex programs or projects. Develops program or project strategy, budget, and staffing requirements and ensures stated objectives are met. Conducts program or project evaluations. Activities may include leading studies, development of an online ethics/ethics education resource, research programs, grant programs, fellowship programs, etc.

2. Assembles and supports the CEES and OEC Advisory Groups (AGs) of experts. Leads convening activities such as forums or workshops. Communicates and coordinates with the chairs and other members of the two AGs. Identifies and gathers research materials. Solicits and contacts potential AG and committee members. Facilitates the flow of Information among AG/committee members, consultants, staff, and other applicable parties.

3. Arranges large and small workshops/meetings. Develops agendas, invites presenters and participants, oversees meeting logistics, and prepares written summaries.

4. Is responsible for extensive communications activities related to assigned programs or projects. Publicizes programs and other priorities. Develops complex and content-rich materials and websites to provide Interest groups with information generated from and for activities.

5. Manages production and dissemination of reports and other types of publications. Prepares dissemination plans and funding proposals. Manages report production activities. Identifies and engages external organizations in dissemination. Prepares dissemination materials. Conducts dissemination meetings.

6. Maintains relationships with sponsors and develops new program areas. Conducts background research on topics for new studies, programs, or activities. Writes prospectuses and proposals for new and continuing funding. Identifies potential sponsors. Raises funds for current and future projects. Negotiates funding with sponsors. When applicable, manages funder/member/alumni relations.

7. Trains, mentors, and manages staff and plans for staff development. Initiates personnel actions. Conducts performance reviews. Interprets and ensures consistent application of organizational policies.

8. Is responsible for financial management of programs/projects, including budget, travel, schedule, and authorization of expenditures.

9. Collaborates with experts and sponsors from federal, state, and local government agencies, private companies, foundations, colleges and universities, and other nonprofit organizations. Represents the CEES within and outside the National Academies.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Advanced knowledge of the scientific, technical, or policy issues in a related discipline. Strong program/project management and facilitation skills. Ability to understand and share technical/scientific issues with diverse audiences. Ability to solve problems using originality and ingenuity. Ability to serve as a resource to others in the resolution of complex problems and issues. Ability to operate using substantial latitude for independent judgment and action. Ability to independently develop and manage multiple and complex projects. Ability to work successfully in a team environment and to form and maintain effective teams. Ability to train and develop staff. Experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers, employees in other National Academies’ departments, and external constituents through effective communication. Excellent communication skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of staff and constituents.



