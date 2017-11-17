Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Photojournalism Part-time Faculty

The Montgomery College Photography Program is currently accepting applications for possible openings as a part-time faculty member teaching photojournalism as part of our degree/certificate offerings. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher who exhibits a high degree of professionalism, a strong commitment to our students, and demonstrates the ability to motivate and educate in an engaging manner.Montgomery College is a public, fully accredited, open admission institution. Led by President DeRionne P. Pollard, Ph.D., MC is dedicated to student success and widely recognized for the quality and scope of its academic programs. Do you want to join us in our mission of providing an exceptional education and fostering student success? The faculty and staff of MC are integral to our continued excellence. We are looking for dedicated professionals for opportunities throughout the College.Job Description

***Montgomery College accepts applications for Adjunct/Part-time Faculty on a continuous basis. Applications may be reviewed periodically based on the student enrollment needs. ***

The listing of a course in the schedule of classes as “TBA” does not constitute an assignment.

The hiring decision for part-time faculty involves an academic judgment and shall be determined at Management's sole discretion.

During the academic year part-time faculty at Montgomery College may teach no more than 11.5 ESH (equivalent semester hour) per semester and no more than 23 ESH per academic year.

During summer, part-time faculty at Montgomery College may teach no more than 10 ESH (equivalent semester hour) for both sessions combined.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Teach assigned courses related to the field of photojournalism.

Incorporate the “narrative” as a vehicle for students to convey ideologies as a form of personal expression.

Ability to integrate workshops, seminars and portfolio reviews with other professionals in the field.

Required Qualifications:

A Master's Degree MFA or MA in photography.

Minimum of three years experience working for a major publication or news wire service.

One experience with image editing via Photoshop or Lightroom

Eligible applicants must currently be authorized to work in the United States and not require employer visa sponsorship.

Ability to teach in a multicultural setting.

Willingness and flexibility to adjust to course schedules for each semester if needed.

Preferred Qualifications:

Teaching experience.

Experience with Blackboard Course Management System.

Application Process:

Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment .

Include dates of employment in your application or attachment.

Submit a cover letter along with an un-official copy of your transcripts from your highest degree earned.

As a condition of employment, the following are required at the time of hire:

Successful completion of a background check.

Submission of three letters of professional references.

