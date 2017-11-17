BUSINESS SYSTEMS SUPPORT ANALYST

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Conservation International (CI) seeks a candidate for its IT and Finance teams to support multiple business systems to CI’s diverse internationally-based conservation programs and grant applicants/recipients. As a member of the Applications team within IT, this position will serve the primary user support contact for the following systems: ConservationGrants (External Grants Management), Business World (Financial System), Concur (Travel/Expense Reporting), Clarity (Budget). The candidate will manage incoming support tickets, identify and implement solutions, and escalate advanced issues to other team members. In addition, the candidate will be responsible for developing and preparing training to users to help resolve common errors.

In addition, the Business Systems Support Analyst will be part of the ConservationGrants Agile project team responsible for developing new features and enhancements to the system, specific tasks to include assisting with the development of requirements, conducting testing, developing training documentation and communication on new features.

Candidates should demonstrate ability to work independently and prioritize conflicting tasks, strong organization skills to manage concurrent initiatives across teams, and strong communication and presentation skills to be able to communicate technical information between users and the product teams.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conservation Grants Support:

Responsible for all aspects of end-user support for ConservationGrants, the enterprise Grants Management System based upon Salesforce/Foundation Connect. This includes:

Provide Support to ConservationGrants users, both internal and external applicant/grantee community, including answering questions and troubleshooting user issues.

Perform system administrator tasks such as, but not limited to, user provisioning, record updates not allowed by standard users, and page layout updates.

Maintain document and email templates used within ConservationGrants.

Capture user enhancement requests and document end-user requirements.

Develop and Maintain all institution-wide and program specific guidance documents and policies related to use of the ConservationGrants system, disseminate updates and oversee translation of materials.

Participate in ConservationGrants Product team in development of backlog items, testing new functionality, and regression testing standard features.

Financial Systems Support:

Responsible for all aspects of end-user support for all financial systems. This includes the following:

Initial review and triage of all incoming tickets. This includes assignment to super users and other team members as needed to resolve more complex tickets.

Hands on resolution of tickets, including documentation in ticketing system and communication with affected users and IT stakeholders.

Oversee creation, maintenance, and termination of user accounts in all systems.

Troubleshooting and maintenance of workflow processes for appropriate systems including redistribution and setup/maintenance of substitutes.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

This position is based in CI-Headquarters.

Some domestic or international travel will be required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Bachelor’s degree in related field.

At least 3-5 years related experience.

Experience with supporting systems.

Experience in training on software applications.

Proactive, self-starter; ability to work independently and prioritize conflicting tasks.

Strong organizational skills to manage multiple concurrent initiatives.

Strong team-player with ability to work across cross-functional teams.

Excellent presentation skills and ability to share complex technical information with multiple levels within organization.

Preferred

Experience supporting ERP and/or Grants Management systems.

Administrator experience using Business World.

Administrator experience using Clarity.

Administrator experience using Concur.

Salesforce Administrator experience.

Spoken or written knowledge of a foreign language.

Administrative knowledge of FoundationConnect.

3-5 years’ experience gathering and managing business requirements and developing technical solutions.

Previous grants management and/or non-profit experience.

Experience with Agile development lifecycle, including ability to define user stories and acceptance criteria.

Managing projects using Kanban.

To apply please submit your resume, cover letter and references.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. If you require an application accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail your request to applyhelp@conservation.org and include "accommodation" in the subject line.