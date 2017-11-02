Nurse Educator/Professional Development

Employer
United Medical Center
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Nov 02, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse, School and Teaching
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
The Nurse Educator/Professional Development is a clinically competent, experienced registered professional nurse who possesses a broad knowledge of clinical operations and practices. Evaluates educational needs and learning opportunities for all classifications of caregivers in nursing services within the organization. Develops, implements, coordinates, and manages the education activities to meet assessed needs for staff and works collaboratively with nursing leadership, physicians, quality and risk management in implementing strategic hospital and department initiatives.


Experience Requirements:

  • Current District of Columbia RN license.
  • Current BLS and ACLS
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) required, MSN preferred
  • Five years progressively more responsible nursing experience in acute and critical care settings
  • Demonstrated knowledge of relevant educational content, including knowledge of teaching and learning theories, principals of adult education, testing, measurement and evaluation
  • Demonstrated knowledge of principles of evidence based practice
  • Demonstrated experience of TJC, CMS, and other regulatory requirements
  • Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.
  • Ability to communicate with all levels of staff
  • Demonstrated high level of computer skills i.e. Microsoft Office Suite and other related computer software programs
  • Evidence of experience in development of educational programs, orientation, precepting, and/or staff development required
  • Proven verbal and written communication skills to deal effectively in a multi-dimensional environment.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Nurse Educator/Professional Development

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this