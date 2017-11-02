Nurse Educator/Professional Development
- United Medical Center
- Washington D.C.
- Nov 02, 2017
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse, School and Teaching
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
The Nurse Educator/Professional Development is a clinically competent, experienced registered professional nurse who possesses a broad knowledge of clinical operations and practices. Evaluates educational needs and learning opportunities for all classifications of caregivers in nursing services within the organization. Develops, implements, coordinates, and manages the education activities to meet assessed needs for staff and works collaboratively with nursing leadership, physicians, quality and risk management in implementing strategic hospital and department initiatives.
Experience Requirements:
- Current District of Columbia RN license.
- Current BLS and ACLS
- Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) required, MSN preferred
- Five years progressively more responsible nursing experience in acute and critical care settings
- Demonstrated knowledge of relevant educational content, including knowledge of teaching and learning theories, principals of adult education, testing, measurement and evaluation
- Demonstrated knowledge of principles of evidence based practice
- Demonstrated experience of TJC, CMS, and other regulatory requirements
- Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.
- Ability to communicate with all levels of staff
- Demonstrated high level of computer skills i.e. Microsoft Office Suite and other related computer software programs
- Evidence of experience in development of educational programs, orientation, precepting, and/or staff development required
- Proven verbal and written communication skills to deal effectively in a multi-dimensional environment.
