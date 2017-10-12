Under the supervision of a registered nurse (RN), the LPN provides direct care (including IV therapy) of assigned patients within the framework of the District Nurse Practice Act and municipal regulations governing nursing practice. The LPN directs and assists ancillary nursing staff with assigned duties and interacts with the multidisciplinary team and other personnel. The LPN demonstrates professional responsibilities and is responsible for own practice and assists other members of the healthcare team in providing the highest quality personalized patient care.



Education and Experience:



1-5 years plus of related work experience



Graduate from an accredited Practical Nurse Program



Current DC License



Must have a BLS and ACLS within 6 months of hire

