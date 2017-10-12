Licensed Practical Nurse - ER

Employer
United Medical Center
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Oct 12, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Under the supervision of a registered nurse (RN), the LPN provides direct care (including IV therapy) of assigned patients within the framework of the District Nurse Practice Act and municipal regulations governing nursing practice. The LPN directs and assists ancillary nursing staff with assigned duties and interacts with the multidisciplinary team and other personnel. The LPN demonstrates professional responsibilities and is responsible for own practice and assists other members of the healthcare team in providing the highest quality personalized patient care.

Education and Experience:

1-5 years plus of related work experience

Graduate from an accredited Practical Nurse Program

Current DC License

Must have a BLS and ACLS within 6 months of hire

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Licensed Practical Nurse - ER

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this