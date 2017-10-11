Participate in the delivery of pastoral care

Respond to requests for pastoral care in a timely manner

Be culturally sensitive to patients/families and staff

Plan and offer worship opportunities

Participate in the meeting of ritual and sacramental needs

Model the mission of United Medical Center's vision and core values

Document assessments, care plans, and visits with patients.

Participate in team meetings and rounds.

Help enhance the a team approach to excellence in care

Participate in maintenance of proper administrative procedures for the department in

accordance with United Medical Center's policy

Participate in the department's plan for continuous quality improvement.

Participate in programs that assess and improve clinical service delivery: by conducting mock surveys, initiating and joining performance improvement projects, and working with the Patient Advocacy Department.

Represents the hospital to the community and community to hospital: by encouraging utilization of United Medical Center's services, sharing news, recruiting and supporting volunteers, fostering membership in hospital and community organizations and championing the needs of medically underserved people.

Assist in the coordination of clergy and pastoral visitors from the religious community.

Schedule regular events that will include the wider community

Recruit volunteers for training in clinical pastoral education

Plan and implement for Pastoral Care Week that include people from the community

Participate and plan an annual healthcare awareness week.

Participate in monthly staff meetings

Participate in ongoing professional development

Must be certified by and in good standing with the Association of Professional Chaplains, the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy or the Association of Clinical Pastoral Education

Must have clinical training in chaplaincy, ordination for ministry by a recognized religious group, a current endorsement for chaplaincy by a recognized religious group

Must have at least 5 years serving as a chaplain or a director of pastoral care

Some experience of working in a hospital with an underserved population

Must have a master level theological degree, doctoral of ministry preferred

Staff ChaplinThe Staff Chaplain is responsible for the delivery of pastoral care to patients, their loved ones, and, as appropriate, staff. S/he will have responsibility to ensure that religious and spiritual needs of patients and their loved ones are met in areas to which s/he is assigned. The Staff Chaplain will report to the Vice President of Clinical Services.Participate in delivering and arranging for appropriate pastoral care to patients/residents, their loved ones and staff in specific areas of the institution or to particular faith groups as assigned:Support an interdisciplinary approach to pastoral care.Contribute to the wider community of United Medical Center