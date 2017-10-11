Staff Chaplin
Expiring today
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Oct 11, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Staff Chaplin
Position: Staff Chaplain
The Staff Chaplain is responsible for the delivery of pastoral care to patients, their loved ones, and, as appropriate, staff. S/he will have responsibility to ensure that religious and spiritual needs of patients and their loved ones are met in areas to which s/he is assigned. The Staff Chaplain will report to the Vice President of Clinical Services.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
Participate in delivering and arranging for appropriate pastoral care to patients/residents, their loved ones and staff in specific areas of the institution or to particular faith groups as assigned:
Support an interdisciplinary approach to pastoral care.
Contribute to the wider community of United Medical Center
Qualifications
Position: Staff Chaplain
The Staff Chaplain is responsible for the delivery of pastoral care to patients, their loved ones, and, as appropriate, staff. S/he will have responsibility to ensure that religious and spiritual needs of patients and their loved ones are met in areas to which s/he is assigned. The Staff Chaplain will report to the Vice President of Clinical Services.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
Participate in delivering and arranging for appropriate pastoral care to patients/residents, their loved ones and staff in specific areas of the institution or to particular faith groups as assigned:
- Participate in the delivery of pastoral care
- Respond to requests for pastoral care in a timely manner
- Be culturally sensitive to patients/families and staff
- Plan and offer worship opportunities
- Participate in the meeting of ritual and sacramental needs
- Model the mission of United Medical Center's vision and core values
- Document assessments, care plans, and visits with patients.
Support an interdisciplinary approach to pastoral care.
- Participate in team meetings and rounds.
- Help enhance the a team approach to excellence in care
- Participate in maintenance of proper administrative procedures for the department in
- accordance with United Medical Center's policy
- Participate in the department's plan for continuous quality improvement.
- Participate in programs that assess and improve clinical service delivery: by conducting mock surveys, initiating and joining performance improvement projects, and working with the Patient Advocacy Department.
- Represents the hospital to the community and community to hospital: by encouraging utilization of United Medical Center's services, sharing news, recruiting and supporting volunteers, fostering membership in hospital and community organizations and championing the needs of medically underserved people.
- Assist in the coordination of clergy and pastoral visitors from the religious community.
Contribute to the wider community of United Medical Center
- Schedule regular events that will include the wider community
- Recruit volunteers for training in clinical pastoral education
- Plan and implement for Pastoral Care Week that include people from the community
- Participate and plan an annual healthcare awareness week.
- Participate in monthly staff meetings
- Participate in ongoing professional development
Qualifications
- Must be certified by and in good standing with the Association of Professional Chaplains, the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy or the Association of Clinical Pastoral Education
- Must have clinical training in chaplaincy, ordination for ministry by a recognized religious group, a current endorsement for chaplaincy by a recognized religious group
- Must have at least 5 years serving as a chaplain or a director of pastoral care
- Some experience of working in a hospital with an underserved population
- Must have a master level theological degree, doctoral of ministry preferred