Occasional travel - Occasional travel - May be required to be in a travel status away from home for 1 to 5 nights per month.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position

You must successfully pass a background investigation

Selective Service registration required

You must be able to obtain and hold a Top Secret security clearance

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

New employees must serve a one year probationary period.



Training (Mandatory): Mandatory training is required which must be successfully completed and other training may occur as necessary for success in the position.



Essential Personnel: This position may be designated as essential personnel. Essential personnel must be able to serve during continuity of operation events without regard to declarations of liberal leave or government closures due to weather, protests, acts of terrorism, or lack of funding. Failure to report for or remain in this position may result in disciplinary or adverse action in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations (5 U.S.C. § 7501-7533 and 5 CFR Part 752, as applicable).



Pre-Employment Drug Testing: This position requires a pre-employment drug test and you must a negative drug test result prior to appointment into the position.



Random Drug Testing: The incumbent of this position is subject to random drug testing.

Have information technology related experience demonstrating each of the four required competencies:- review new systems or networks to implement appropriate security measures;- work closely with customers to evaluate and provide insight on system requirements;- communicate the importance of IT security clearly throughout the organization to maintain standards; and- identify software designs for potential security risks.Have at least one full year of specialized experience comparable in scope and responsibility to the GS-12 level in the Federal service (obtained in either the public or private sectors). This experience must include activities such as: 1) managing cyber security projects to ensure that developed solutions meet customer requirements; 2) identifying information technology security program implications of new technologies or technology upgrades; 3) developing and documenting requirements, capabilities and constraints for system design procedures and processes; and 4) analyzing design constraints, trade-offs, and detailed system and security designs to identify necessary lifecycle support and providing recommended courses of action.Have information technology related experience demonstrating each of the four require competencies:- conduct security system evaluation and audits to implement appropriate security measures;- consult with customers to evaluate and provide oversight on system functional requirements;- communicate IT/cybersecurity policies and principals at all levels of the organization; and- identify security risks and recommending solutions to optimize IT and/or cybersecurity initiatives.Have at least one full year of specialized experience comparable in scope and responsibility to the GS-13 level in the Federal service (obtained in either the public or private sectors). This experience must include activities such as: 1) providing program management oversight for cybersecurity projects to ensure that developed solutions meet customer requirements.; 2) identifying information technology security program implications of new technologies or technology upgrades and recommending appropriate courses of action; 3) developing and documenting requirements, capabilities, and constraints for system design procedures and processes; and 4) analyzing design constraints, trade-off, and detailed system and security designs to identify necessary lifecycle support and providing recommended courses of action.National Service Experience (i.e., volunteer experience): Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can providevaluable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Current or Former Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.The qualification requirements listed above must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

Education will not be considered as a substitution for experience to qualify for this position.



DHS offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package, including: health, dental, vision, life, and long-term care insurance; retirement plan; Thrift Savings Plan [similar to a 401(k)]; Flexible Spending Account; Employee Assistance Program; personal leave days; and paid federal holidays. Other benefits may include: flexible work schedules; telework; tuition reimbursement; transportation subsidies; uniform allowance; health and wellness programs; and fitness centers. DHS is committed to employee development and offers a variety of employee training and developmental opportunities. For more information, go to the DHS Careers website and select Benefits. Disabled veteran leave will be available to any Federal employee hired on or after November 5, 2016, who is a veteran with a service-connected disability rating of 30 percent or more.



This position has been designated exempt from bargaining unit representation under the national security provision of 5 USC Section 7112(B)(6).



All employees are required to participate in Direct Deposit/ Electronic Funds Transfer for salary payments.



If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Under the provisions of the Direct-Hire Authority, veterans' preference does not apply.



We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the minimum qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, we will use a job questionnaire to further evaluate your experience, education, and training. The competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to perform this job are:





Cybersecurity Information Technology/Systems Engineering

Cybersecurity Project Management

Cybersecurity Technical Competence

Writing