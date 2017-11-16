APC NEUROLOGY SENTARA PRINCESS ANNE HOSPITAL
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Nov 16, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Neurology Specialists is seeking an APC to join their team at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. This is a full time position working 8-5 Monday through Friday and 1/2 weekend day per month. No call. New grads welcome to apply.
The Physician Assistant (PA) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of the medical group. Health care services include conducting health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management. Health care services are provided under the direction and supervision of assigned primary care physician (collaborative agreement). The PA is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.
Education Level
Master's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Physician Assistant
Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Physician's Assistant experience preferred. The PA maintains continuing education credits of as prescribed by licensing body and The medical group and maintains prescriptive authority; acquires special clinical competencies as required by the group; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.
