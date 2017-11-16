This unit is participating in the Early Hire BSN Program!

2018 BSN students are eligible to apply!

ICU expansion will include:

We are expanding from 8 ICU to 16 ICU beds. This is due to our increasing acuity and added procedures (CRRT and 24/hr EEG monitoring.)

Practitioner coverage 24/7 (12 hours with an intensivist and 16 hours coverage with an Advance Practice Provider.

SNVMC is in the review phase for becoming a Level 3 Trauma Center in 2018

SNVMC is in the development stage of adding a Neurosurgery practice for 2018

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is a 183-bed not-for-profit hospital located in Woodbridge, Va. We combine the resources of a major health system with the compassionate, personalized care of a community hospital.

We offer quiet, private rooms and high quality care focused on safety and patient satisfaction. Our highly skilled physicians and clinical staff are committed to ensuring we provide the right care with the medical technology you need when you need it. Our clinical services include advanced imaging, cancer services, cardiovascular care, emergency care, lab services, orthopedics, weight loss services and more, all powered through Sentara eCare®, a comprehensive electronic medical record system.



Sentara's Culture:

Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:

Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.