Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Systems Administrator to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. The Systems Administrator will interface between the RDT&E network and its external labs, performing System Administration and support.

Responsibilities

• Ensure configuration control procedures

• Document maintenance, repair and test activities

• Create and maintain user accounts, and install hardware/software

• Monitor status of LAN/WAN and circuit switching systems

• Operate test equipment to ensure circuit, system and network signals meet minimum standards; perform circuit, systems and network patching, and cross connecting to establish, sustain and restore service

• Perform QA evaluations to ensure compliance with technical orders and manufacturer specification sheets

• Control physical data link and transport layers of installed communications and computer systems required to operate cryptographic equipment

• Analyze equipment capabilities and performance, and diagnose and repair problems

• Maintain and create reports, schematics and databases

• Research data and develop analytical techniques and methodologies

Required Qualifications

• BS degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or an information technology-intensive discipline and 5 years of relevant experience; AA/AS and 7 years or HS/GED and 9 years will be considered equivalent to a Bachelor's degree; a Master's degree will be considered in lieu of 2 years of professional experience

• 5 years of experience in system administration of LAN/WAN systems, network security, systems maintenance, systems monitoring/reporting, requirements analysis, requirements planning, resource scheduling, CM, and documentation management

• 8570 IAT Level II certification

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Very good verbal and written communication skills

• Regularly required to lift and/or move up to 25 lbs., and occasionally required to lift and/or move up to 40 lbs.

• 15% Travel to other sites

Desired Qualifications

• 7 years of relevant experience

• Security+ certification

• Top Secret clearance

Education

BS in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent degree/experience

Clearance

All applicants for this position must possess a Secret clearance and be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



