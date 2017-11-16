Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Bus Driver II, Parking Garage - Office of Transportation Management

The Bus Driver serves primarily as a driver position with multifaceted tasks as staffing shortages are identified on each shift. Reporting to the Senior Operations Manager, the Bus Driver II has duties that include but are not limited to:

Transit Operations

Operates all types of University mass transit vehicles to transport University employees, students and visitors within campus and to and from off campus locations.

Operates buses on daily scheduled routes and operates other equipment such as golf carts or jitneys for on-campus transportation.

May operate especially equipped vans to transport students/employees with disabilities.

Checks IDs as passengers board the bus.

Conducts pre-trip inspections and performs routine maintenance to ensure the vehicle is clean and safe to operate.

Follows all local motor vehicle laws and regulations and applicable University rules and guidelines to ensure efficient and safe transportation of passengers.

Communicates with supervisor or other authorized department personnel in accordance with department guidelines to ensure effective communication.

Notifies supervisor immediately of problems relating to bus operation, customer complaints and related matters.

Completes and submits vehicle inspection, accident and similar reports to enable department to maintain a written record or regular maintenance and problems.

Regulations Enforcement

Enforces University parking and traffic regulations to provide for public safety and to ensure availability of parking spaces for registered parkers, authorized visitors and University vehicles.

Patrols University roadways, parking garages and surface lots.

Issues citations to vehicles parked in fire lanes or other improperly parked vehicles on University grounds.

Access Control & Collection Administration

Controls access to assigned parking lot area, stops and checks all vehicles entering in their lane for decals or passes.

Issues free passes to authorized visitors whose names are on the visitor list.

Issues passes and collects fees from visitors if spaces are available.

Explains garage policies such as no blocking roadways and fire lanes.

Reports problems to supervisor.

Maintains record of fees collected to ensure proper accounting of monies received.

Keeps list of passes issued and fees collected.

Deposits monies received in cash drawer.

At end of shift drops money in the safe which is located in the OTM office.

Assists with the collection of debris and emptying trash cans in the garage as needed.

Requirements

High School diploma or certified equivalency

At least 6 months experience operating passenger buses and vans or similar public service or equivalent combination of training and experience

equivalent combination of training and experience Commercial Driver's License - Class B with air brake qualifications and passenger endorsement from DC, MD or VA.

If outside metropolitan area, willingness to transfer license

Ability to pass pre-employment background check and drug and alcohol tests

Preference for experience handling money

The Bus Driver II is considered an emergency position that requires that incumbent reports to work during inclement weather at the regularly scheduled time, regardless of whether the University is closed, opening late, or closing early.

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.