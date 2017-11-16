Responsibilities

The Department of Forensic and Legal Psychology invites applications for a tenure track faculty position in the master’s program in Forensic and Legal Psychology, the Intelligence Studies concentration, at the level of Assistant Professor, beginning August 2018. We seek applicants who have a passion for teaching and desire to ignite intellectual curiosity among master’s students; the successful candidate will also oversee the Intelligence Studies Concentration within the FLP program, a unique feature of the curriculum which makes use of our proximity to the Washington, D.C. metro area. The selected applicant will teach three 3-hr graduate courses per semester, pursue an active research agenda, and participate in service to the department, school, and university as requested. Candidates should have documented work experience in the intelligence community or related expertise; successful teaching experience is preferred. Courses attached to this position would include a set from the following:

FLP 527 (Psychology, Public and the Law – foundational course, required of all students)

FLP 570 (Intelligence Community: Theory, Process and Challenges)

FLP 571 (Intelligence Analysis I)

FLP 572 (Intelligence Analysis II)

FLP 573 (Counterintelligence)

FLP 574 (Contemporary Terrorism and the U.S. Response)

Masters degree in Psychology, Criminal Justice/Criminology, International Relations, Public Policy, Intelligence, National Security or closely related discipline from an accredited institution; doctorate strongly preferred. Applicants with a J.D. are not eligible for this position.

Professional experience in intelligence, or related field; teaching experience. Doctorate strongly preferred.

Please include a list of a minimum of 3 references along with relevant contact information.

