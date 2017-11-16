Responsibilities

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Intelligence Studies Concentration courses in the Forensic and Legal Psychology M.A.

Minimum Qualifications

Master’s degree in intelligence studies, security studies, international relations, public policy, and/or related discipline or Juris doctor degree.

Preferred Qualifications

Terminal degree or candidates in the final stages of obtaining their terminal degree.

Experience in or knowledge of the field of intelligence, security studies, international relations, public policy, and/or related disciplines.

Special Notes to Applicants

Please include a list of a minimum of 3 references along with relevant contact information.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. Consistently rated #1 or 2 among regional universities in the South for its diverse student body, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.