Conducts general diagnostic radiological imaging studies of patients, within scope of demonstrated competency under the direction of a qualified physician, to include: positioning of patient for demonstration of correct anatomy/pathology, operation of radiation producing equipment, operation of the electronic Radiology systems and preparation of patient room/equipment/medications.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Registry eligible graduate in lieu of ARRT, must obtain ARRT registry within 90 days of hire.