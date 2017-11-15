CYTOTECHNOLOGIST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Harrisonburg, VA
Posted
Nov 15, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital Laboratory is seeking a Cytotechnologist to work PRN, 1st shift.

Top candidates will hold a Bachelor's Degree in Cytotechnology or a certificate from a NAACLS accredited Cytotechnologist program. Candidate will also hold current ASCP CT certification.

Enhance your career and join our team today.


Performs cytological technical preparation of specimens and evaluates gyn and non-gyn specimens for the presence of cancer or other pathological changes in compliance with departmental policy and procedure. Classifies the results according to established protocols, meets all regulatory requirements and complies with quality assurance policies.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - CYTOTECHNOLOGY OR
Certificate

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Cytotechnologist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: Writing

Other
Bachelor's Degree in MT and the Sciences acceptable. Acceptable certificate program includes completion of NAACLS accredited Cytotechnologist program.

