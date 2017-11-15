RADIATION ONCOLOGY MANAGER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Nov 15, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital located in Charlottesville, Virginia, is seeking a full time Radiation Oncology Manager to join our team.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Experience
- Supervisory - 3 years
- Recent experience in Radiation Oncology field
- Education
- Bachelor's Degree
- Associate's Degree and 4 years of related experience
Position is responsible for coordinating and managing the daily operations of the Radiation Oncology department. Provide guidance to the staff in performing their job related responsibilities within the department. Assist physicians with their individual needs to practice radiation oncology. Work with other departments to facilitate patient care.
Education Level
Associate's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Supervisory - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Radiation Oncology experience preferred. Bachelor's degree required or 4 years related experience in lieu of degree. Associate required for applicants without Bachelor's