RADIATION ONCOLOGY MANAGER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Nov 15, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Management
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital located in Charlottesville, Virginia, is seeking a full time Radiation Oncology Manager to join our team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
  • Experience
    • Supervisory - 3 years
    • Recent experience in Radiation Oncology field
  • Education
    • Bachelor's Degree
    • Associate's Degree and 4 years of related experience

Position is responsible for coordinating and managing the daily operations of the Radiation Oncology department. Provide guidance to the staff in performing their job related responsibilities within the department. Assist physicians with their individual needs to practice radiation oncology. Work with other departments to facilitate patient care.

Education Level
Associate's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Supervisory - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Radiation Oncology experience preferred. Bachelor's degree required or 4 years related experience in lieu of degree. Associate required for applicants without Bachelor's

