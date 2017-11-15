MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Experience Supervisory - 3 years Recent experience in Radiation Oncology field

Education Bachelor's Degree Associate's Degree and 4 years of related experience



Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital located in Charlottesville, Virginia, is seeking a full time Radiation Oncology Manager to join our team.

Position is responsible for coordinating and managing the daily operations of the Radiation Oncology department. Provide guidance to the staff in performing their job related responsibilities within the department. Assist physicians with their individual needs to practice radiation oncology. Work with other departments to facilitate patient care.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Supervisory - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Radiation Oncology experience preferred. Bachelor's degree required or 4 years related experience in lieu of degree. Associate required for applicants without Bachelor's