Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Associate, Division of Cardiology - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University's Division of Cardiology is a leader in cardiovascular patient care, training, and research. We have a strategic plan to focus our resources and developmental efforts on the three missions of the department: teaching, clinical service and biomedical research. And we have gathered together world-renowned cardiologists in all aspects of cardiac care to offer expert consultation and patient evaluation, as well as the most advanced diagnostic and treatment techniques.

The Research Associate provides a wide variety of moderately complex to complex technical support for a research lab or facility. Reporting to the Chief of Cardiology for MedStar Georgetown University Hospital's (MGUH), the Research Associate has additional responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Assists in instructing a laboratory academic section in lab methods, procedures and safety.

Assists researchers in manipulating, computing, and analyzing data using specialized statistical computer software.

Assists physicians and medical students with current and prior grant support on their research projects and related needs.

Assists in evaluating research methods, procedures, and techniques based on established objectives Interacts with the cardiology team, grant recipients currently engaged in research, patients/families, and health care professionals.

Works with the MGUH multidisciplinary cardiology team and health care professionals to coordinate research projects for cardiology patients.

Collaborates with health care providers and students currently engaged in grant-funded research projects to assist in research facilitation.

Serves as a resource person for specific clinical research projects.

Maintains a positive relationship with all internal and external customers.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree, preferably in a science-related field

Excellent interpersonal skills and a positive attitude

Strong analytical and deductive skills

Self-directed professional with excellent organization and multitasking skills

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Ability to participate well within multidisciplinary teams

Demonstrated knowledge of cardiology patient populations and disease processes affecting this group

Preference for background in clinical research, with prior experience in IRB submissions and renewals

