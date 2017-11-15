Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Project Coordinator for Area Health Education Center (AHEC), Family Medicine Administration - Georgetown University Medical Center

The Project Coordinator assists in developing, implementing, and monitoring the program's services, helping in administering program budgets, projects, and overall operations. Reporting to the Principal Investigator/AHEC Director, Chair, and Vice Chair, the Project Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Provides a significant contribution to all AHEC project activities, including curricular planning, student and faculty schedules, meetings, research, learner evaluation, production of scholarly products, and coordination and management of virtual communities.

Provides assistance for related faculty, resident and student research projects.

Supports research infrastructure and capacity building activities for the AHEC Project for the Family Medicine Administration.

Serves as the primary project director for multiple ongoing AHEC-based evaluations and educational research projects in all phases of development and implementation, including supervision of work-study students and medical school, graduate and undergraduate student interns or scholars.

Contributes to research design, IRB applications and processing, data analysis, and dissemination of study results.

Manages online activities for the program, including website development and social media presence.

Supports the Principal Investigator/AHEC Director, AHEC Scholars Clinical Director, AHEC Scholars Educational Director, AHEC Research Director, Primary Care Leadership Track Director, AHEC and track-related course directors, HRSA Research Associate, and Department Administrator.

Collaborates in a team support capacity for the department's administrative team of Course Coordinators, Program Coordinators, Research Assistants/Associates, Residency Coordinator, Residency Administrator, Practice Administrator, and their respective divisions.

Develops, edits, and prepares proposals, study protocols and supporting documentation for federal, foundation, and private industry-sponsored research funding agencies.

Oversees and assists in ongoing studies, including research design, data management, study materials development, data analysis, and writing and editing scientific manuscripts for publication.

Prepares study budgets with the help of PI, department administrator, research associate, and faculty in accordance with federal, sponsor, and institutional policies, procedures and guidelines.

Handles the coordination, preparation, organization, and administration of Community-Based Learning and associated longitudinal programs for AHEC Scholars and Primary Care Leadership

Tracks students under the direction of the Course Director and Track Director.

Provides general administrative and coordinator support to Course Director, for example course communication to students, student placements, editing documents/presentations, research, writing and editing for publications, scheduling and opening rooms.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in health or science related field - Master's degree preferred

2 years of progressive work experience in grant writing, project coordination or management, and sponsored research administration

Ability to apply general professional-level knowledge and principals of function to solve problems requiring the identification and analysis of non-routine factors and to use independent judgement and discretion to determine or recommend the best course of action.

Knowledge of research methods, human research subjects protection and Good Clinical Practices, FDA regulations, OMB Uniform Guidance and NIH funding guidelines

Analytical background with strong skills in communication, writing, and editing

Excellent organizational skills with a high attention to detail

Knowledge of grants.gov, REDCap, SPSS or other statistical programs, Endnotes, Word, and Excel

Preference for a certified Research Administration designation

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.