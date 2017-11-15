Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Industry Advisor, Cawley Career Education Center - Division of Student Affairs

Georgetown's Cawley Career Education Center teaches students how to identify career opportunities that fit with their values, interests, personality, and skills. We empower students by providing resources designed to foster the development of career management skills that will serve them as competent professionals. We facilitate specialized programs and create relationships to connect students with employers and generate internship and full-time opportunities. The Cawley Career Education Center integrates the Jesuit tradition in its work with students by caring for and encouraging the development of the whole person.

The Industry Advisor services students and alumni seeking to identify job and internship opportunities in assigned industries (with a special emphasis on heath, science, technology, and entrepreneurship) and provides educational programs. S/he engages in employer development efforts for assigned industries to increase employer representation in programs and services such as on-campus interviewing, job postings, career fairs, networking events, and presentations. The Industry Advisor has duties that include but are not limited to:

Student Advising

Provides one-on-one, group, phone, and email advising services to students and alumni seeking to identify job and internship opportunities in assigned industries.

Communicates with relevant employer, faculty, alumni, and other contacts to be knowledgeable about job and internship opportunities and trends in assigned career fields.

Develops appropriate communication strategies (e.g., via the center's email newsletters) and informational materials to inform students about opportunities and employment trends in these fields.

Participates in industry advisor meetings and conducts internal trainings for other staff members on trends in assigned industries and job search strategies.

Participates in drop-in appointments to provide assistance to constituents representing all stages of the career development process.

Guides students on the effective use of Career Center resources in order to enhance students' understanding of the job market and to facilitate placement in full time and internship positions.

Career Programming

Plans and implements additional career programs including industry weeks, niche career fairs, and networking events as assigned.

Develops and implements strategies to recruit students, alumni, employers, and other professionals to participate in events.

Manages event logistics and vendor relationships.

Provides summaries of events to Associate Director for Employer Relations.

Employer Development

Engages in employer development for assigned industries to increase employer participation in key functions such as on-campus interviewing, job and internship postings, career fairs, presentations, and networking events.

Designs employer development strategies with the Associate Director for Employer Relations and other industry advisors to increase diversity of employers and industries available to students and alumni.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - Master's degree preferred

2 - 4 years of experience in a position that includes recruitment, advising, employer development, career counseling, program development, higher education, or related field

Dynamic, professional demeanor with exceptional organizational, written and verbal communication skills

Ability to oversee multiple tasks with attention to detail

Motivated/enthusiastic work style

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with a broad range of internal and external constituents including students, employers, alumni, faculty, and staff

