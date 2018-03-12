Occasional travel - Incumbent may be required to fly in a military and/or commercial aircraft to perform temporary/permanent duty assignments.

Must be a United States Citizen

Travel expenses will be paid

Incentives may or may not be offered

Military Preferred AFSC: 11XX

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes PCS will be paid in accordance with JTR and applicable Air Force Regulations

Position may or will require incumbent to: (1) Formulate, determine or influence policies of the assigned units. (2) Be a mission-capable, rated aircrew member on flying status, may be instructor qualified, in the assigned unit aircraft within one year of assignment. Periodically, iss prescribed by regulations, must take and pass standardization/evaluation/certification examinations which consist of both written tests and actual flight performance to demonstrate flight knowledge and abilities required of the position. (3) Aircrew and management duties include stress (both mental and physical), exposures to extreme hot and cold temperatures, gravity forces of three in o(n-fighters and nine or higher in fighters as well as the typical risks or discomforts involved in flying any aircraft through combat maneuvers, night aerial refueling, low level flying, using night vision goggles (NVG) and other tactics. (4) As necessary, to meet special or essential unscheduled activities, may be required to work an uncommon tour of duty with brief advance notice. (5) Meet and maintain Air Force Reserve requirements. Incumbent's regular assignments are primarily ART duties: however, the incumbent is assigned non-ART duties not to exceed 30 percent of total responsibilities. Work schedule will be aligned to allow incumbent to fully participate in unit training assemblies (UTA). (6) If you are selected for an ART Officer position, you will be required to sign a mobility agreement prior to appointment. (7) Some positions under this announcement may be covered by the Domestic Violence Misdemeanor Amendment (30 Sep 96) of the Gun Control Act (Lautenberg Amendment) of 1968. An individual convicted of a qualifying crime of domestic violence may not perform the duties of this position. (8) Some positions covered by this announcement may be designated as drug testing positions where the incumbent may be subject to random drug testing. (9) Obtain a background security investigation to determine suitability for employment and/or a security clearance.

Applicants must meet the flying hours requirement below, qualify for a USAF Pilot Rating, be an undergraduate pilot trainee (UPT) graduate, andbe currently qualified (within the last 8 years) as an Airplane/Helicopter Pilot.Flying Hours Required:Airplane/Helicopter Pilot, GS-13-Must have been awarded or qualify for a USAF Pilot rating and hold a valid aviation service aeronautical order. Minimum of 1,000 total Military Flight Time in Mission Design Series (MDS).NOTE: Flying hours logged as student pilot and simulator are creditable. Flying hours in fighter/training aircraft will be given two-for-one creditby the examining office (Student hours will not be doubled).

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Individuals on active duty may apply 120 days before separation date and should indicate in their application their military separation date. Individuals with more than 120 days before separation date must submit with their application a letter, signed by their commanding officer, stating the individual will be released from active duty (Palace Chase) if they obtain an ART position. Reservists who are mobilized may submit a copy of their mobilization orders or a statement in their application stating they are available within 120 days.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Spouses of active duty military members of the Armed Forces may receive preference in hiring under this announcement if they are among the best qualified referred and are within reach of selection. Please clearly identify in your application that you are a military spouse preference applicant.



All Federal Employees are required by PL 104-134 to have federal payments made by Direct Deposit.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Please note if duplicate/multiple application materials are submitted, we will consider the most recent submission as the one of record. If you do not meet the screen out questions, you will not receive any further consideration. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.



You will be rated under Category Rating procedures based on the extent to which your experience meets the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities for the position and rated as shown below. Additional points are not added for veterans' preference; however, preference is still applied. Applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans within the same quality category. Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire. You will receive a rating based on your responses to the assessment questionnaire. The rating is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of this position. If after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your rating can and will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities.



If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified- Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for announced position. Highly Qualified- Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for announced position. Qualified- Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for announced position.



