Occasional travel - Travel between Silver Spring and Fort Detrick, and field trips activities

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Conditions of Employment:

1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form or copy this URL to your browser: www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf).

2. A one-year probationary period may be required only for Regular Full/Part Time positions.

3. Meet all qualification/eligibility requirements.

4. A completed and signed copy DA Form 3433 is required prior to entrance on duty.

5. Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-VERIFY) check.

6. Appointment is subject to completion of a favorable background checks/investigation to determine suitability for this position.



NOTE (1): Applicants have the ability to perform an E-Verify Self Check to confirm employment eligibility at http://www.uscis.gov/mye-verify/self-check. Although a Self-Check is not mandatory, it can be a useful tool for applicants to find out if there is a problem with their employment eligibility records and resolve any issues before taking a job.



NOTE (2): No person, regardless of circumstance, will be approved to provide child care services and/or approved for hire in positions designated as having regular and recurring contact with children if the background check discloses that the individual has been convicted for any of the following: a sexual offense, any criminal offense involving a child victim or a felony drug offense.

Candidate must:- Possess a high school diploma or GED certificate.- Be able to communicate in English (both written and verbal).- Be 18 years of age at the time of appointment.- Possess and maintain the physical ability to lift and carry up to 40 pounds, walk, bend, and stoop and stand on a routine basis. Duties may involve working both indoors and outdoors.- Documentation of good mental and physical health and freedom from communicable disease.- Satisfactory completion (no convictions of child abuse, molestation, neglect, or battering; or drug related offense) of Local and National Background Checks.





Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.

Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs is not authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move is not in the Government interest.

Please check out our Applicant Information Kit to view additional information you may find useful when applying for our jobs. (Click here to view kit or copy this URL: http://cpol.army.mil/employ/NAF/NAF_Applicant_Information_Kit.pdf

Applications are valid for 90 days after submission date. Applicants will be referred to selecting officials as additional vacancies occur.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

