Sentara Leigh Hospital located in Norfolk, VA is currently recruiting for a full-time Director of Plant Maintenance.

Assumes responsibility and accountability for operation and success of assigned Support Services areas, including role as external liaison with all construction services. Responsible for the coordination of high quality services that meet or exceed customer expectations. Coordinates the development and strategic planning for services within the operating center. Contributes to the success of the hospital or division through achievement of operating center, hospital, division and/or system goals. Provides proactive leadership and administers human resource policies and practices in a multi-skilled, multi-functional environment. Role models behavior that supports the Sentara mission, values, goals and communicates these to team members. The Director is also involved in all activities related to achieving high staff and customer satisfaction scores, developing the technical and leadership skills of the areas assigned, and maintaining a high level of readiness for unannounced inspections by local, state, and federal agencies and accrediting organizations. The Director will also be involved in leadership activities related to improving patient/resident, staff, and visitor safety and the quality of services offered on the campus(es).

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Facilities Management - 5 years, Maintenance Management - 5 years

Preferred: Engineering Management - Previous experience

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelor's degree in engineering preferred. Relevant experience as a facilities manager may be considered in lieu of degree. Human Resource Compliance experience required. Quality experience required.For SLC, in North Carolina you must complete Certification for Water Treatment Facility Operator and Water Pollution Control System Operator within 12 months of hire.