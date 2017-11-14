SR SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Nov 14, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Engineer, IT, Software Developer
Industry
Engineering
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Designs, modifies, develops, writes and implements software programming applications. Supports and/or installs software systems. Participates in the testing process through test review and analysis, test witnessing and certification of software. Provides technical support to project team members. Familiar with a variety of field concepts, practices, and procedures. Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience
Required: Development Functions - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Bachelor's degree required or 4 years of related experience in lieu of degree required.

What You Need for this Position
More than 5 years of experience working in C# or similar Object Oriented language

Experience with:
- Software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle
- Code reviews
- Source control management
- Agile development
- Build processes, testing & operations
- .Net Development
Desired experience:
- AngularJS or similar framework
- Experience with a DevOps ecosystem and tools such as Ansible, Jenkins, Docker etc.
What's in It for You?
- Competitive Base Salary
- 403(b) with match
- Medical
- Dental
- Vision
- PTO/Holidays
- Opportunity to work in R&D building state of the art technology

So, if you are a Senior Software Engineer with experience, please apply today!
Applicants must be authorized to work in the U.S.
Preferred Skills
Java
C#
AngularJS
DevOps

