Designs, modifies, develops, writes and implements software programming applications. Supports and/or installs software systems. Participates in the testing process through test review and analysis, test witnessing and certification of software. Provides technical support to project team members. Familiar with a variety of field concepts, practices, and procedures. Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

Required: Development Functions - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelor's degree required or 4 years of related experience in lieu of degree required.

More than 5 years of experience working in C# or similar Object Oriented language

Experience with:

- Software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle

- Code reviews

- Source control management

- Agile development

- Build processes, testing & operations

- .Net Development

Desired experience:

- AngularJS or similar framework

- Experience with a DevOps ecosystem and tools such as Ansible, Jenkins, Docker etc.

What's in It for You?

- Competitive Base Salary

- 403(b) with match

- Medical

- Dental

- Vision

- PTO/Holidays

- Opportunity to work in R&D building state of the art technology

So, if you are a Senior Software Engineer with experience, please apply today!

Applicants must be authorized to work in the U.S.

Preferred Skills

Java

C#

AngularJS

DevOps