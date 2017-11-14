SR SOFTWARE ENGINEER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Nov 14, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Engineer, IT, Software Developer
- Industry
- Engineering
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
Required: Development Functions - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Bachelor's degree required or 4 years of related experience in lieu of degree required.
More than 5 years of experience working in C# or similar Object Oriented language
Experience with:
- Software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle
- Code reviews
- Source control management
- Agile development
- Build processes, testing & operations
- .Net Development
Desired experience:
- AngularJS or similar framework
- Experience with a DevOps ecosystem and tools such as Ansible, Jenkins, Docker etc.
What's in It for You?
- Competitive Base Salary
- 403(b) with match
- Medical
- Dental
- Vision
- PTO/Holidays
- Opportunity to work in R&D building state of the art technology
So, if you are a Senior Software Engineer with experience, please apply today!
Applicants must be authorized to work in the U.S.
Preferred Skills
Java
C#
AngularJS
DevOps