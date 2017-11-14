Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks an IT Systems Architect/Sr. Systems Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our St. Inigoes, MD location. The IT Systems Architect/Sr. Systems Analyst will support tasks involving system engineering and analysis, network architecture, equipment configuration, and integration and testing.

Responsibilities

• IT system architecture design, system design analysis, and system integration and testing

• Research, design, development, and testing of system components/equipment/subsystems

• Conduct upgrades and modifications to components/equipment/subsystems, testing, and technical support

• Perform system assessments and requirements analyses as applicable to existing and new technologies/systems

• Apply engineering experience to perform functions such as system installation/integration, configuration management, quality assurance, and acquisition and resource management in gaining approval for engineering changes

• Supervise and mentor junior engineering staff

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in the field of Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer/Electrical Engineering, or Computer Science

• 10 years of practical experience in system/network engineering and lifecycle system engineering; 15 years desired

• Experience configuring server, workstations and network equipment per DISA STIG's

• Knowledge of Storage Area Networks (SAN) and SAN Administration

• Knowledge of communication systems, sensor systems, TCP/IP (LAN/WAN) network architecture, network topology and protocols, and interfaces

• Knowledge of Virtualization Technologies (VMware)

• CompTIA Security+, ACAS certifications

• Experience with providing insight to project engineers and team members for document resolution and update procedures

• Ability to work with project teams to define, analyze and meet customer needs

• Ability to work with little or no supervision

• Ability to work in an interrupt-driven environment, managing multiple tasks simultaneously

• Very good verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to travel 50% of the time

• Possess current Top Secret clearance

• Able to obtain a favorable DBS CBP Background Investigation

Desired Qualifications

• Master's in the field of Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer/Electrical Engineering, or Computer Science

• Knowledge of C2/C3I/C4ISR systems

• Experience in Microsoft Windows (Server) Administration

• Very good technical writing skills

• CISSP, CCNP, CCDP certifications

Education

BA/BS in the field of Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer/Electrical Engineering, or Computer Science

Clearance

All applicants for this position must possess and be able to maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP #CB