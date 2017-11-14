IT Systems Architect / Sr. Systems Analyst - 1374
- Employer
- The MIL Corporation (MIL)
- Location
- Southern MD
- Posted
- Nov 14, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Government and Public Services
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks an IT Systems Architect/Sr. Systems Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our St. Inigoes, MD location. The IT Systems Architect/Sr. Systems Analyst will support tasks involving system engineering and analysis, network architecture, equipment configuration, and integration and testing.
Responsibilities
• IT system architecture design, system design analysis, and system integration and testing
• Research, design, development, and testing of system components/equipment/subsystems
• Conduct upgrades and modifications to components/equipment/subsystems, testing, and technical support
• Perform system assessments and requirements analyses as applicable to existing and new technologies/systems
• Apply engineering experience to perform functions such as system installation/integration, configuration management, quality assurance, and acquisition and resource management in gaining approval for engineering changes
• Supervise and mentor junior engineering staff
Required Qualifications
• Bachelor's in the field of Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer/Electrical Engineering, or Computer Science
• 10 years of practical experience in system/network engineering and lifecycle system engineering; 15 years desired
• Experience configuring server, workstations and network equipment per DISA STIG's
• Knowledge of Storage Area Networks (SAN) and SAN Administration
• Knowledge of communication systems, sensor systems, TCP/IP (LAN/WAN) network architecture, network topology and protocols, and interfaces
• Knowledge of Virtualization Technologies (VMware)
• CompTIA Security+, ACAS certifications
• Experience with providing insight to project engineers and team members for document resolution and update procedures
• Ability to work with project teams to define, analyze and meet customer needs
• Ability to work with little or no supervision
• Ability to work in an interrupt-driven environment, managing multiple tasks simultaneously
• Very good verbal and written communication skills
• Ability to travel 50% of the time
• Possess current Top Secret clearance
• Able to obtain a favorable DBS CBP Background Investigation
Desired Qualifications
• Master's in the field of Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer/Electrical Engineering, or Computer Science
• Knowledge of C2/C3I/C4ISR systems
• Experience in Microsoft Windows (Server) Administration
• Very good technical writing skills
• CISSP, CCNP, CCDP certifications
Education
BA/BS in the field of Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer/Electrical Engineering, or Computer Science
Clearance
All applicants for this position must possess and be able to maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.
The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP #CB
Apply for IT Systems Architect / Sr. Systems Analyst - 1374
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly