Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Staff Psychologist (Trauma Specialist), Counseling and Psychiatric Service - Division of Student Affairs

Georgetown University's Division of Student Affairs contributes to the establishment of a student-centered learning community that fosters educational and personal development and is dedicated to the Jesuit tradition of care for self and others.

The Counseling and Psychiatric Service (CAPS) serves as the university's primary mental health agency for its students and campus community. Our central mission is to collaborate directly with students in overcoming difficulties that may interfere with the definition and accomplishment of their educational, personal, and career goals. Accordingly, CAPS strives to provide students with opportunities to develop greater self-understanding, identify and solve problems, and improve academic performance through the alleviation of psychological, emotional, and cognitive impediments. Our mission often extends beyond the consultation room and into the campus community. Through outreach, partnerships, and consultation initiatives to faculty, staff, parents, and other campus offices, CAPS seeks to promote psychological health as a value to the Georgetown community.

The Staff Psychologist delivers psychotherapy, counseling, outreach, and consultation services to Georgetown students, and consultations to deans, faculty, staff, and parents, with a special emphasis on trauma and sexual assault.

Requirements

MSW, Ph.D., or Psy.D.

Demonstrated experience as a psychologist or social worker

DC license in psychology or social work must be obtained within 2 years of hire date

Applications will be reviewed until the position is filled.

Applicants must submit both a CV and a cover letter - recommend combining CV and cover letter into a single document for upload. The cover letter must include a list of 3 references.

Current Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.