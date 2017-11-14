Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Job Overview

The Private Investments Associate will be a member of the endowment's investment team, reporting directly to the Director for Private Investments. The successful candidate will assist with the sourcing, screening, analysis, due diligence and oversight of the investment managers in the endowment's global private markets portfolio, including buyout, venture and real assets. The $1.6 billion endowment portfolio target asset allocation is 50% equities (public and private), 20% absolute return, 15% real assets, and 15% fixed income. This position will be an integral part of Georgetown's small collaborative investment team. Although the primary focus will be on private markets, Associates are encouraged to source ideas and work collaboratively with everyone on the team across all asset classes in the portfolio.

QUALIFICATIONS

Four to eight years of successful work experience including finance (investment management, investment banking), corporate strategy, consulting and/or investigative research in other fields is required.

Outstanding academic credentials including Bachelor's degree in finance, math, accounting or economics.

Completion of, or progress toward, earning the CFA designation is required.

Broad understanding of portfolio theory, global markets and investment disciplines.

The successful candidate must have exceptional analytical, mathematical and writing skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills and a demonstrated ability to work effectively with all constituencies, including Investment Committee members, sophisticated investment professionals, and a broad array of other University constituents.

S/he will have proven ability to cultivate relationships and network extensively in the venture capital and private equity community in order to secure allocations to top tier managers on behalf of the endowment.

Willingness and ability to travel domestically and abroad.

