Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Assistant/Associate or Full Professor, Term Faculty - Department of Systems Engineering and Operations (SEOR)



The George Mason University Department of Systems Engineering and Operations Research and the Data Analytics Engineering Program, within the Volgenau School of Engineering, invites applications for a term faculty non-tenure track position beginning August 2018. As Virginias largest public research university, Mason has recently achieved Carnegie Research I status and is eager to build on its reputation of conducting research of consequence. The university has an institutional commitment to achieving excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff and encourages candidates who will enrich its academic and culturally inclusive environment to apply.



This individual will have a position within the Department of Systems Engineering and Operations (SEOR). This position can be at any level (instructor or assistant, associate, or full professor) commensurate with education and experience. We are seeking exceptional candidates in all areas of predictive and prescriptive analytics. We are particularly interested in candidates with strong foundations in analytics, data-driven decision making, optimization and model-based systems engineering, with a focus in emerging areas of applications such as health care, energy, sustainability, financial engineering, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems. For candidates considering a research component to their employment, we are looking for candidates to innovate new data analytics methods and develop data intensive areas of application within the context of systems engineering, industrial engineering, or operations research.



Responsibilities: The successful candidate will be expected to teach SEOR courses supporting the Data Analytics Engineering Program. Teaching will primarily be at the graduate-level but may also include the undergraduate level where appropriate. In addition, the successful candidate will coordinate courses, manage graduate teaching assistants, participate in student advising, and perform other professional duties. A candidate with a research background (including scholarly publications and research funding) may be able to reduce the teaching course load through research activities.



Required Qualifications: Applicants for this position must have an earned Ph.D. in operations research, systems engineering, computer science, or related field by the start date of the position (no later than August 2018). Applicants should possess a strong commitment to and demonstrated excellence in teaching.



Preferred Qualifications: Preference will be given to candidates with teaching experience, and especially with teaching in a distance-learning environment. Practical experience with analyzing big data in a broad range of applications is a plus.



About Us: The Future of Engineering Is Here The Volgenau School of Engineering is a fast-growing force for innovation in technology and education. The school enrolls approximately 7,300 students in 35 bachelors, masters, and doctoral degree programs, including several first-of-their-kind offerings. As part of a nationally ranked research university, the schools faculty conducted more than $22 million in sponsored research in the last year. Located in the heart of northern Virginias technology corridor, Mason Engineering stands out for its focus on emerging areas including big data, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, robotics and autonomous systems, sustainable infrastructure, and signals and communications. For more information about the school, visit http://engineering.gmu.edu/.



Department Highlights: The Department of Systems Engineering and Operations Research has 22 full-time faculty members with wide-ranging research interests and a strong commitment to teaching. The department offers an ABET-accredited B.S. in systems engineering, M.S. degrees in both operations research and systems engineering, and a Ph.D. in systems engineering and operations research. It participates with other departments in the school-wide analytics masters degree program. The SEOR programs are ranked 27th nationally in their category in the US News and World Report. For more information on the department, visit our web site: http://seor.vse.gmu.edu/.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F211Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, a statement of professional goals (attach as ‘Other Doc), a perspective on teaching, a perspective on research, a complete CV with publications, and a list of four professional references with contact information (name, title, address, phone, and email). For full consideration applicants must apply by January 16, 2018; however applications will continue to be reviewed until the position is filled.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :