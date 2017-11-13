Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Tenure-Track Faculty Positions - Department of Mechanical Engineering



The George Mason University Department of Mechanical Engineering, within the Volgenau School of Engineering, invites applications for tenure-track positions in the area of dynamics and controls, beginning fall 2018. This position will be offered at the assistant professor level; however, appointments at higher ranks may be considered for candidates with outstanding research and scholarly records of accomplishments. As Virginias largest public research university, Mason has recently achieved Carnegie Research I status and is eager to build on its reputation of conducting research of consequence. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: A commitment to teaching excellence at the undergraduate and graduate level is fundamental to these positions and to the mission of the George Mason University. Tenure-track candidates are expected to establish an externally funded research program, to contribute to knowledge creation evinced through scholarly publications, and to engage in building the departments prominence through professional service.



Required Qualifications: Successful applicants must have an earned doctorate in mechanical engineering, or a closely related discipline from an institution that holds regional accreditation, by the start date of the position.



Preferred Qualifications: While all areas of research will be considered, the department has particular interest in building its expertise in the areas of computational mechanics, modeling and simulation, cyber-physical systems, controls, robotics, and mechatronics and manufacturing.



About Us: The Future of Engineering Is Here The Volgenau School of Engineering is a fast-growing force for innovation in technology and education. The school enrolls approximately 7,300 students in 35 bachelors, masters, and doctoral degree programs, including several first-of-their-kind offerings. As part of a nationally ranked research university, the schools faculty conducted more than $22 million in sponsored research in the last year. Located in the heart of Northern Virginias technology corridor, Mason Engineering stands out for its focus on emerging areas including big data, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, robotics and autonomous systems, sustainable infrastructure, signals and communications. For more information about the school visit http://engineering.gmu.edu/.



Department Highlights: Launched in the fall of 2014, the Department of Mechanical Engineering is the newest department in the Volgenau School of Engineering. The growth of the department rests on recruiting and retaining faculty who will: support its engineering curriculum, which emphasizes opportunities of access and enrichment; develop and contribute to the vibrant research culture in the school; and contribute to the development of state-of-the-art facilities to support the program.



The department currently offers both a bachelor of science and a minor in mechanical engineering. Plans are underway to expand degree offerings to include the M.S. and Ph.D. programs in 2018. In addition, the department is undergoing its initial request for accreditation with the EAC of ABET with the accrediting making their campus visit. More information about the department can be obtained by visiting its website https://mechanical.gmu.edu/.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must complete the online application at http://jobs.gmu.edu for position F213Az, and attach a cover letter, a curriculum vitae, statements of research and teaching philosophies, and a list of at least three professional references with contact information. For full consideration applicants must apply by February 20, 2018, however, the review of applications will continue until the position is filled.

