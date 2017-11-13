Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Tenure-Track Assistant/Associate Professor - Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering



The George Mason University Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, within the Volgenau School of Engineering, invites applications for a tenure-track faculty position at the assistant or associate professor level beginning Fall 2018. As Virginias largest public research university, Mason has recently achieved Carnegie Research I status and is eager to build on its reputation of conducting research of consequence. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: Successful candidates will be expected to teach at the undergraduate and graduate levels; develop an independent, externally funded research program; advise students; participate in all aspects of the departments mission; and serve the profession.



Required Qualifications: Applicants must have received a Ph.D. in computer engineering, electrical engineering, or a related field by the start date of the position and should have demonstrated potential for excellence and productivity in research and a commitment to high-quality teaching.



Preferred Qualifications: While applicants in all areas of Computer Engineering will be given serious consideration, we are particularly interested in candidates in the areas of embedded systems for the internet of things, mobile systems and applications, hardware security, architecture security, hardware accelerators for big data and machine learning, platforms for cloud-scale computing and visualization, and computer-aided design for heterogeneous computing.



About Us: The Future of Engineering Is Here The Volgenau School of Engineering is a fast-growing force for innovation in technology and education. The school enrolls approximately 7,300 students in 35 bachelors, masters, and doctoral degree programs, including several first-of-their-kind offerings. As part of a nationally ranked research university, the schools faculty conducted more than $22 million in sponsored research in the last year. Located in the heart of northern Virginias technology corridor, Mason Engineering stands out for its focus on emerging areas including big data, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, sustainable infrastructure, robotics, signals and communications, and sustainable infrastructure.



The Electrical and Computer Engineering Department offers bachelors and masters degrees in both Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering, and a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering. In addition, the department offers masters degrees in Telecommunications and Digital Forensics and Cyber Analysis, and participates in an interdisciplinary B.S. in Cyber Security Engineering and an interdisciplinary M.S. in Data Analytics Engineering. The department is home to over 800 undergraduates and over 400 graduate students, with over 30 full-time faculty members who have research interests in the areas of bioengineering, communications, computer engineering, computer forensics, controls and robotics, cyber security, nanoelectronics, signal processing, system architecture, and power systems operation. Faculty members frequently collaborate with other departments within the Volgenau School of Engineering, particularly with the Departments of Bioengineering, Computer Science, Information Sciences and Technology, and Mechanical Engineering. Further information about the department is available at http://ece.gmu.edu.

Special Instructions : For full consideration applicants must apply for position number F212Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a statement of professional goals including their perspective on teaching and research (to attach as ‘Other Doc), a complete CV with publications, and the names of three professional references. The review of applications will begin January 16, 2018, and continue until the position is filled.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :