Responsibilities

Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises.

The History & Politics Department at Marymount University seeks qualified candidates to teach the following courses:

American Government; Research & Writing; The Congress; Comparative Government; International Relations.

Minimum Qualifications

Master’s degree with a minimum of 18 graduate semester hours in Politics or a closely-related discipline.

Preferred Qualifications

University teaching experience and PhD or ABD preferred.

Special Notes to Applicants

Please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, CV, teaching philosophy and a list of three references.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.