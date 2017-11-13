Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Equipment Operator 3rd Class - Utility Plant

The Equipment Operator 3rd Class assists in the operation, monitoring and maintenance of power plant equipment consisting of: one high pressure coal fired fluidized bed boiler, three gas/oil fired boilers, emergency generator, six industrial AC chillers and a thermal storage tank system. He or she maintains steam purity and water quality of systems through chemical treatment and monitoring of water chemistry. Reporting to the Shift Supervisor, the Equipment Operator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Assists operation/maintenance of all power plant equipment.

Checks chemical analysis of boiler, condensate return, chilled water and condenser water system.

Adjusts chemical treatment to specified ranges established by chemical treatment company.

Records and monitors equipment operating conditions, and reports or adjusts as required for maintaining a safe and efficient operation.

Participates in repair, maintenance, installation, and upkeep of all power plant equipment and work areas.

Reviews operational manuals, technical manuals, and plant procedures.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency

DC 3rd Class Steam Engineer's License

Ability to understand and operate the complex operation of high pressure steam and chilled water systems, which can be operated several ways depending on desired mode of operation

Ability to learn, understand, and evaluate equipment conditions and the operation of same

Excellent communication skills for use among fellow workers, supervisors, and community members

The Equipment Operator 3rd Class is an emergency position that requires the incumbent to report to work during inclement weather at the regularly scheduled time, regardless of whether the University is closed, opening late, or closing early.

