Special Assistant to Dean



The George Mason University Office of the Dean, within the Volgenau School of Engineering (VSE), seeks an individual with both exceptional administrative skills and demonstrated experience providing executive-level support for the position of Special Assistant to the Dean. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: This person has primary responsibility to provide executive-level administrative support to the Dean, and secondarily to provide similar support to the Associate Dean for Research and Associate Dean for Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement as time permits. Duties include:

Manage the Deanâ€™s calendar, including coordinating with others as needed and issuing reminders to the Dean and others and prioritizing requests for the Deanâ€™s available time; briefing the Dean regularly on inquiries and issues;

Manage the Deanâ€™s travel arrangements, including flights, hotels, event registration, car rentals, read-ahead materials, and other aspects of executive travel;

Be the Deanâ€™s primary â€œaction officer,â€ including:



Forwarding correspondence to the correct people for action;



Identifying and assigning action items on behalf of the Dean to others as appropriate, and then tracking their progress and completion; and



Accompanying the Dean to meetings and capturing notes and actions; prioritizing actions as needed;

Conduct research on topics of both strategic and tactical importance; such research may involve collecting, analyzing, and reporting on data gathered across the School, Mason, or elsewhere; research may require various data gathering means, including Internet searches, calls and correspondence with faculty and other professionals, and conducting surveys; research will require understanding of basic statistics;

Prepare correspondence and PowerPoint presentations; and

Plan, promote, coordinate, and monitor special events.

Skill in operating applicable office equipment and software;

Ability to work both as a team member and independently;

Ability to multi-task and remain calm under pressure;

Outstanding customer service orientation;

Excellent written and oral communicator;

Ability to use the Internet and library resources for research and references;

Be proactive, observant, mature, poised, efficient and well-organized;

Demonstrated related experience, including working for an executive; and

Technical writing, and or experience writing business correspondence.



Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelorâ€™s degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience;

Demonstrated significant related experience; and

Experience in a higher education setting.

The successful candidate for this position will have:

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 02770z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information. Review of applications will begin November 27, 2017, and will continue until the position is filled.

