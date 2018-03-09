Controller (Law Firm-150K)

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
DC based law firm with an impressive growth record seeks a hands-on Controller to oversee accounting operations and systems. Position will involve upgrading systems, advising firm leadership on financial planning and finance-related operational decisions, and mentoring staff. Generous benefits and PTO. Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

 

Bachelor’s Degree, relevant accounting experience including experience in a controller or accounting manager, QuickBooks Excel, strong verbal and written communication skills.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this