Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

See Other Information and Requirements section for additional requirements.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.



Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.



Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final (e.g., confidential/secret/top secret, etc.) security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



This position may require travel from normal duty station to CONUS and OCONUS and may include remote or isolated sites. Must be willing and able to travel on military and commercial aircraft for extended periods of time.



Positions that are supervisory/ managerial require that first time supervisors/managers complete a one-year trial/probationary period if not previously completed in a competitive or other excepted service position.



Supervisors in the executive branch have a heightened personal responsibility for advancing government ethics. The selectee will be required to review the 14 General Principles of Ethical Conduct at 5 CFR 2635.101.





This position is covered under the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) and requires additional education, training and experience. This position has been identified as a Career Field Program Management at Level I/II/III. If you possess DAWIA Certification, please indicate your Certification Level and Career Field information in your resume.



Applicants not certified may still apply and be selected, but must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment. Certification requirements may be viewed at http://icatalog.dau.mil/onlinecatalog/CareerLvl.aspx.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.GS-13: Your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-12 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: 1) Execute programs in accordance to plans; 2) Develop solutions to program issues; and 3) Develop goals and objectives to accomplish mission of program.GS-12: Your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-11 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: 1) Develop plans based on program requirements; 2) Develop policies and procedures in accordance with mission of program; and 3) Determine requirements of program to develop goals and objectives.GS-11: Your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-09 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: 1) Manage program budget in accordance to policies and procedures; 2) Analyze effectiveness and efficiency of program; and 3) Interpret regulations and directives to determine impact on programs OR have successfully completed a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree OR have successfully completed three full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. or equivalent degree OR have successfully completed an LL.M. degree that is related to the position being filled OR have a combination of experience and graduate education as described that equates to one year of experience.GS-09: Your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-07 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: 1) Develop recommendations to improve program operations; 2) Monitor programs to ensure compliance with policies and procedures; and 3) Advise personnel on program management OR have successfully completed a master's or equivalent graduate degree OR have successfully completed two full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree OR have obtained an LL.B. or J.D. that is related to the position being filled OR have a combination of experience and graduate education as described that equates to one year of experience. My percentage of the required education plus my percentage of the required experience equal one hundred percent.GS-07: Your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-05 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: 1) Develop reports on program to submit to management; 2) Utilize system to input program information; and 3) Gather data to retrieve the status of programs OR have successfully completed one full year of graduate level education OR have successfully completed a bachelor's degree with superior academic achievement OR have a combination of experience and graduate education as described that equates to one year of experience.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=GS-ADMIN and https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0300/program-management-series-0340/

Education:



If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.

Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html



This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



If selected below the full performance level, incumbent will not be noncompetitively promoted to the next higher grade level. Promotion is not implied.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.

Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information, review the USAJOBS Resource Center.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:







If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



If, after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.



Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



All eligibility, qualifications, and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.



You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.



Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.