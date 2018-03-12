Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Recruitment incentives may be authorized

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Conditions of employment:

1.) Some positions may be deemed drug testing designated positions and require participation in random drug testing.

2.) Incumbent may be subject to pre-employment drug testing as a condition of employment, and participation in random drug testing.

3.) Appointment may be contingent upon passing a physical examination.

4.) Incumbent may be required to obtain and maintain appropriate background investigation or security clearance.

5.) May be required to drive a motor vehicle. A valid driver's license may be required for the position.

6.) Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends, and/or holidays.

7.) Shift work and emergency overtime may be required.

8.) Employee must maintain current certifications depending on series.

9.) PCS or moving costs may be paid for approved positions, dependent upon Organizational needs and authorization.

10.) Recruitment incentives or bonuses may be available for approved positions.

**There may be additional conditions and/or requirements as determined by the position being filled.**



EXPERIENCE: Applicants will be rated in accordance with the OPM Qualification Standards; for additional information refer to the General Schedule (GS) qualifications link above. Position requirements vary dependent upon the specific series and grade, you must meet any minimum experience or training requirements per OPM qualifications standards and show through experience and/or training that you possess the quality level of knowledge, skill and ability necessary to perform the duties of the position at the level for which applying.PART-TIME OR UNPAID EXPERIENCE: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.VOLUNTEER WORK EXPERIENCE: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

IF USING EDUCATION TO QUALIFY: You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated in the "Highly Qualified" or "Best Qualified" Category on the rating criteria for this vacancy. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



Temporary and Term Appointments: If you are selected for a temporary or term position in the competitive service, your appointment may be extended to the maximum period allowed by law without further competition. Additionally, if you are serving on a term appointment in the competitive service, you may be converted to a career or career-conditional appointment without further competition. NOTE: Current federal civilian employees may apply for this position and if selected, a break in service of at least 3 days may be required prior to appointment to this position.



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. For additional information, click here.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications.



Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.

2. Additional Required Documents (see Required Documents section below). Ensure all submitted documents contain your full name, address, phone number, and last four digits of your social security number.