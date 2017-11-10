ECHOCARDIOGRAPHER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA:Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Nov 10, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time Echocardiographer to join our dynamic team. We are a Magnet Hospital! SIGN ON BONUS UP TO $10,000 PAID TO QUALIFIED CANDIDATE WHO IS SUCCESSFULLY HIRED.
POSITION and DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW
*Schedule
- Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- On Call: Every 5th week.
*Volume expectation
- 7 exams per sonographer per day
*Equipment
- Phillips CX50; IE33; Epiq7
*Reporting Software
- EMR - Epic
- ProSolve (Synapse) Structured Reporting
**New Graduates are Encouraged to Apply**
Performs two dimensional echocardiograms, Doppler echocardiograms, transesophageal echocardiograms and pharmacological stress echocardiograms to evaluate heart and vessel abnormalities for the evaluation of heart disease and blood flow abnormalities.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Echocardiography - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Coordination, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
In lieu of experience, six months formal training in noninvasive ultrasound and/or successful completion of Sentara Healthcare Echocardiography Competency Based Orientation. Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph or Reg Cardiac Sonographer within 12 months of hire.