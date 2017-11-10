POSITION and DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time Echocardiographer to join our dynamic team. We are a Magnet Hospital!- Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.- On Call: Every 5th week.- 7 exams per sonographer per day- Phillips CX50; IE33; Epiq7- EMR - Epic- ProSolve (Synapse) Structured Reporting**New Graduates are Encouraged to Apply**

Performs two dimensional echocardiograms, Doppler echocardiograms, transesophageal echocardiograms and pharmacological stress echocardiograms to evaluate heart and vessel abnormalities for the evaluation of heart disease and blood flow abnormalities.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Echocardiography - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Coordination, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

In lieu of experience, six months formal training in noninvasive ultrasound and/or successful completion of Sentara Healthcare Echocardiography Competency Based Orientation. Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph or Reg Cardiac Sonographer within 12 months of hire.