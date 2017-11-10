Registered Nurse (RN) Health Screenings

Sentara Healthcare
Virginia Beach, VA
Nov 10, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description:
Optima Health is seeking a Flexi- RN for our Community Health and Prevention team. Our Community Health and Prevention RNs travel to nearby locations throughout the Southside area of Hampton Roads (Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Chesapeake) and the Elizabeth City, NC region to conduct health assessments and administer flu shots. This does not include the peninsula or Williamsburg, VA area. BSN required. 3yrs RN experience required.

Responsible for both individual and group education to promote core health improvement programs including smoking cessation, adult immunizations, heart health, cancer prevention and detection, and wise self-care. Current knowledge of regional preventive health issues, managed care health improvement initiatives, and a variety of health improvement strategies is required. This is a clinical position that requires clinical skills and certifications.

Bachelor's Level Degree - NURSING

Required: Nursing - 3 years

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

BLS required within 90 days of hire.

