Associate Chaplain

Sentara Healthcare
Virginia Beach, VA
Nov 10, 2017
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Associate Chaplain to work Flexi/PRN, Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) in support of Chaplain/Pastoral operations. This position would support both Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. THIS IS AN “ON CALL” POSITION.

Provides spiritual care throughout the hospital for patients, families and staff. Collaborates with multi-disciplinary team members to facilitate comprehensive and integrated holistic care of patients and families. Documents patient care concerns and interventions. Offers expertise or refers to staff chaplain issues in cultural/faith diversity, advance care planning, major life transitions, end of life medical decision-making, and grief processes. Works in a multi-staff and culturally diverse setting.

Bachelor's Level Degree - RELIGION & THEOLOGY

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Equivalent education will be considered. One unit of Clinical Pastoral Education required.

