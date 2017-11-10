Fostering collaboration and conducting strategic planning to provide a vision and to set sustainability and environmental management goals for a highly effective team, the Department of Environmental Services and the entire County.,

Supervising six program managers who implement the County's stormwater infrastructure, watershed management, green building, energy planning, and environmental education and outreach initiatives.

Leading enforcement of the County's environmental ordinances, as well as ensuring compliance with the County's Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit requirements.

Directing staff in evaluating a range of regulatory and environmental compliance issues.

Reviewing proposed state and federal environmental regulations, and working closely with state and local government peers to improve environmental quality throughout the region.

Supporting the Environment and Energy Conservation Commission (E2C2) appointed by the County Board, by ensuring timely execution, continual improvement, and cost effectiveness of projects and programs.

Analyzing and managing rates and fund balances, as well as providing oversight of capital and operating expenditures for both the AIRE and Stormwater Funds.

Managing a grant program with a local non-profit, Arlingtonians for a Clean Environment (ACE).

Directing and planning the use of innovative tools and techniques to inform, and to build consensus and support for, environmental and sustainability initiatives.

Strategic planning efforts include periodically updating the Community Energy Plan.

Presenting to residents, civic organizations, E2C2 and other Commissions.

Prepares informational presentations for the County Manager and County Board.

Project development and execution related to sustainability and environmental quality improvements;

Collaborating with local, state, regional and federal agencies (ex: Virginia DEQ, EPA, FEMA) to ensure the effective planning and delivery of sustainable and environmentally focused programs, policies and services;

Overseeing community engagement efforts with the business community, citizens, public interest groups, neighborhood groups and other organizations in an active, diverse community;

Developing capital budgets and managing funding sources;

Using project management and geographic information system (GIS) technologies;

Making public presentations concerning environmental initiatives; and/or

Master's degree in environmental management, energy management, civil or environmental engineering, environmental planning, or a related degree.

Your senior level experience in sustainability and environmental management program areas;

Managing complex environmental programs focusing on infrastructure planning and capital program delivery;

The type of functions and budget you managed and to whom you reported; and

Your experience with community planning and civic engagement processes and tools.

Job Title: OFFICE OF SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT BUREAU CHIEF Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $95,014.40 - $163,592.00 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia Arlington County is seeking an experienced, innovative, results-oriented senior manager to lead the sustainability and environmental management efforts for a growing community of over 220,000 residents and 210,000 workers at the center of the Washington metropolitan region.The Office of Sustainability and Environmental Management (OSEM) is located in the Department of Environmental Services and provides technical and policy direction on a broad range of environmental issues that affect the community and County government. OSEM's extensive portfolio includes water quality, stormwater management, energy management, air quality, site contamination, long-term environmental sustainability, and ongoing efforts to enhance the County's adaptation and resilience programs and policies to evaluate and address local and regional impacts of climate change.The OSEM Bureau Chief manages a team of 30 professional, multi-disciplinary staff responsible for planning, designing, and overseeing the annual OSEM budget of approximately $13.1 million, including General Fund, dedicated funding sources, and Capital Improvement Program (CIP) expenditures. The Bureau Chief is also responsible for overseeing the construction of a $54 million capital budget for stormwater infrastructure and environmental quality projects, as well as $7 million in energy efficiency projects for County facilities, as outlined in the County's adopted 10-year CIP. There are currently multiple OSEM capital projects to improve the County's environmental performance (i.e., stream restoration, bioretention facilities, and other stormwater quality facilities), as well as projects to ensure the capacity and integrity of the County's traditional stormwater infrastructure.This Bureau Chief advises the DES Director, the County Manager's Office (CMO) and the County Board members on achieving community energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction goals through the award-winning Arlington Initiative to Rethink Energy (AIRE) program. The duties associated with overseeing the AIRE program include: administering the innovative Green Building density incentive program; ensuring compliance with LEED certification requirements for County projects and private site plan projects; and implementing energy efficiency improvements for County facilities.The ideal candidate will be able to build strong relationships within DES and across the County to ensure successful collaboration and support from senior managers, elected officials, County agencies, regional partners, and community leaders.Arlington County is a dynamic urban community of 26 square miles located directly across the Potomac River from Washington DC. Arlington had an estimated population of 220,000 residents and 211,000 jobs at the beginning of 2016. The County's small geographic area contains a diversity of neighborhoods, from high density mixed-use districts to well established low density residential neighborhoods. Arlington is nationally recognized for its long-standing commitment to Smart Growth. Sustainability and environmental management are seen as key elements that make Arlington a competitive, resilient community that maintains a high quality of life through its commitment to environmental stewardship.Arlington will be a diverse and inclusive world-class urban community with secure, attractive residential and commercial neighborhoods where people unite to form a caring, learning, participating, sustainable community in which each person is important.Civic engagement is a strong value in this community. The County government continually creates effective venues for all citizens, with a special emphasis on those who are traditionally under-represented in civic processes, to become involved. This commitment to inclusive civic engagement ensures that social equity is built into the development of public priorities and policies.For details about Arlington County Government and the community, go to www.arlingtonva.us Selection Criteria:: Bachelor's degree in Environmental Management, Engineering, Stormwater Infrastructure Planning, Urban Planning, Public Administration or related field, plus significant senior level environmental program management experience that includes strategic planning, capital program oversight and coordination of complex projects as well as experience supervising staff, and negotiating with a variety of audiences.Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for the education requirement on a year-for-year basis.Special Requirements: A letter of application is required. Please use the space provided in the supplemental questionnaire, or attach a cover letter that addresses how your training, education and experience has prepared you for this position Specifically provide a description of the following:Additional Information:

The salary is negotiable up to $163,592.00. Starting salary will depend upon the qualifications and experience of the candidate selected. This position is in the Arlington County Government's Extended Management Accountability Program (XMAP2), in which Senior Executives are eligible for a negotiated salary/benefits package and are evaluated and compensated on the basis of a performance agreement linked to the County Management Plan, results achieved, and a multi-rater appraisal. XMAP2 is a flexible total rewards/compensation system directly linked to performance and the market.



Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the selection process and are required for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions. Incomplete applications may not be considered.