The Nurse practitioner clinic provides comprehensive primary care services. The unit consists of four exam rooms, and a separate treatment room equipped with a code cart. The appointed unit 23 specialty, , and primary care services, which consist of sixteen exam rooms, with a laboratory, and a radiology department. Another key department is the Medication Assistance Program that provides patients with Brand name medication for free, and Durable Medical Equipment Expanded services include Mental Health Counseling, Social Worker, and an inter-professional clinic that provides Dental Hygiene, Physical Therapy, Diabetes Education, and Hypertension Education.

The Sentara Norfolk General Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) originated from the beliefs may patients come to the emergency department (ED) because they do not have access to a primary care provider. In those instances, follow-up care at an ambulatory care center may promote better outcomes and prevent costly readmissions. Our NP providers collaborate with their hospital-based partners to exchange information and ensure that discharged patients continue to receive the continuity of care they need.Sentara ACC provides primary and specialty charitable healthcare community benefits to Norfolk, and non-Norfolk residents, who are uninsured and under-insured adult individuals, their families, and communities.The ACC is a teaching facility that consists of two units:

The Mid-Level Practitioner provides comprehensive primary care services, acute care services, and extended care services in the areas of nursing and medicine for individuals, their families, and communities. This care is provided within the Mid-Level Practitioner's specialty area(s), settings, and scope of practice. The Mid-Level Practitioner may assume the role of provider, clinical expert, educator, administrator, researcher, case manager and/or consultant.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Cardiac Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Previous experience in specialty area as Nurse Practitioner as determined by the Administrator/Medical Director of specialty area preferred. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) required within one year of hire. The Mid-Level Practitioner maintains continuing education credits of as prescribed by licensing body and specific division and maintains prescriptive authority; acquires special clinical competencies as required by division; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.