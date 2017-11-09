Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Associate Director for Donor Agreements - Office of Advancement

The Associate Director for Donor Agreements assists in the program planning and development within the Office of Advancement. S/he interprets, monitors, and analyzes information related to operating policies and procedures; administers budgets and coordinates academic and staff personnel matters; and resolves problems that significantly impact the overall goals of the program and/or department. Reporting to the Senior Director, the Associate Director for Donor Agreements has duties that include but are not limited to:

Assists in the management of the donor agreement process for donor agreements of medium to high complexity.

Handles a variety of legal matters of varying complexity and provides advice on those matters as they relate to donor agreements.

Assists in resolving problems with old donor agreements, changes of purpose issues, and any other issues that may arise.

Assists with ensuring donor agreements are managed, run effectively, and with the Donor Agreements Team.

Provides training sessions for the Office of Advancement and institutional colleagues on the donor agreement process and issues related to donor agreements.

Provides training on legal issues as they relate to donor agreements in order to promote compliance with legal requirements and to reduce exposure to legal risks.

Provides guidance on the process to colleagues on an as-needed basis.

Applies professional-level knowledge and principals of function to solve problems requiring the identification and analysis of non-routine factors.

Uses independent judgement and discretion to determine or recommend the best course of action.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree - JD preferred

2 - 3 years of relative experience

Capacity to understand legal, financial, and accounting concepts, as well as substantive versus non-substantive changes to contracts

Ability to identify and analyze potential legal, audit, accounting, budget, employment, financial aid, fund management, policy, stewardship, and tax issues

Expertise with Google Docs and Excel

Ability to multitask, prioritize and re-prioritize tasks

Excellent organizational, writing and customer service skills, and a welcoming phone and email manner

Superior communication, diplomatic, and interpersonal skills

Experience working under deadlines, both independently and collaboratively

Extraordinary attention to detail with the ability to deal with multiple, competing priorities, with minimal supervision

