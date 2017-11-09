Minimum BA/BS Computer Science or related technical experience required

Professional level Cisco Certifications in Voice, Routing & Switching preferred ; CCVP, CCNP or CCIE level certification

5+ or more years designing, delivering Cisco convergence solutions, esp. IP Telephony

Must have strong Cisco VoIP Implementation experience with CallManager and Unity applications

In-depth expertise in VoIP protocols (SIP,ILBC, RTP, TFTP and related Protocols) and their performance from the edge thru the core of the network.

In-depth expertise in Routing and Switching protocols. Familiarity with multiple phone switches, phone mail, key systems, and associated software. Familiarity of call center environments, both inbound and outbound supporting remote locations

Experience with Microsoft OCS functionality

System design and layout of projects for networks including Visio diagram

Must be proficient in performing pre-site infrastructure analysis

Minimal travel required

Clear understanding of network functionality and network design as pertains to large segmented networks

Team player with ability to coordinate efforts amongst voice team members

Our client is seeking a Senior VoIP Engineer who will be responsible for the design, implementation, and support of our Cisco voice infrastructure across the North American and World-wide network across 80+ countries. Overall delivery of solutions is based on Cisco's Unified Communications technology, with a significant emphasis on voice. An ideal candidate would possess a solid background in the design and implementation of VoIP networks utilizing Cisco Unified Communications Platform consisting of Call Manager, Unity, and Call Center applications. Candidate would have worked on fairly large scale VoIP networks/rollouts in the past.Candidate should also be able to lead and manage voice projects through all phases including initial needs analysis, formulating designs and solutions, implementation and documentation.Design and implement highly scalable VoIP networks to provide connectivity to over 100 sites worldwide. Maintain current and thorough knowledge of Cisco technologies, with particular emphasis on Unified Communications (Call Manager, Unity, IPCC Express, Meeting Place, etc.) Maintain current and thorough knowledge of relevant complimentary technologies to Cisco (e.g. network based faxing, video, call recording, etc.) Conduct network and voice/readiness assessments. Work with to evaluate network health and capacity planning. Implement overall solutions including development of design documents (dial plan, testing plan, etc.) Implement connectivity to legacy customer systems, particularly legacy TDM PBX systems (Avaya, Nortel, etc.).Lead projects related to VoIP infrastructure and technologies. Participate in all phases of the project including initial needs analysis, formulating designs and solutions, implementation and documentation.Provide technical details about production offerings to employees helping to grow their knowledge and understanding. Assist in the development and delivery of training sessions to peers and employees. Share knowledge and experience to enhance the technical capabilities of the voice, data, and telecom teams.Job QualificationsNetwork Routing - 8+Network Switching - 8+Dynamic routing protocols -5+Team leadership - 2+Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) - 2+Enterprise Wireless - 5+Cisco WAN DMVPN - 3+Cisco devices - 7+Presentation skills - 2+Required skills: Microsoft Office x Excellent verbal and written communication skills xTo be considered for work, A CANDIDATE MUST BE EITHER A U.S. CITIZEN OR PERMANENT RESIDENT ALIEN (No H1 visa holders).#AW