Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Cyber Machine Intelligence Specialist

Key Role:

Apply technical and analytical expertise to exploring and examining data from multiple disparate sources with the goal of discovering patterns and previously hidden insights that can provide a competitive advantage or address a pressing business problem. Leverage knowledge of Cyber paradigms to apply machine intelligence techniques and concepts, including the design and implementation of advanced artificial intelligence, computational algorithms, and data science techniques. Develop applications using multiple programming languages and packages to solve complex challenges in the Cyber domain. Participate and lead experiments and clearly communicate results of complex analyses to clients and industry leaders.



Basic Qualifications:

-Experience with designing and implementing machine learning, data mining, statistics, or graph algorithms in an academic or professional work environment

-Experience with technologies, including Hadoop or Spark, NVIDIA or GPU, or equivalent distributed platforms

-Experience with computer security and analyzing large Cyber data sets in an academic, commercial, or government environment

-Ability to develop software in an object-oriented language, including Java or Python

-Ability to obtain a security clearance

-BA or BS degree



Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with development using Big Data technologies, applying statistical packages, including Sci-Kit Learn, Pandas, and R and building data visualizations, including D3 and R Shiny

-Possession of excellent oral and written communication skills, including articulating complex concepts to clients

-TS/SCI clearance with a polygraph

-BA or BS degree in Statistics, CS, Engineering, or a related technical field preferred; MA or MS degree a plus

-Security+, CISSP, CEH, or a related Cyber industry Certification

-Technical Hadoop or Java Certifications



Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information.

