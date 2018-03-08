Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Cyber Targeter

Key Role:

Conduct targeting of persons of interest, identify relevant TTPs, and track strategic Cyber threats against US national security and criminal equities. Leverage technical and analytic expertise in support of analysis, research, targeting, and operations in the intelligence community to develop a holistic view of the assigned Cyber threat areas. Conduct in-depth research of potential Cyber threats, subjects, or sources, gather, interpret, and evaluate information from all sources, both classified and unclassified, and make recommendations. Fuse technical expertise with intelligence analysis to assist with the integration, coordination, and dissemination of relevant information to appropriate parties.

Basic Qualifications:

-3+ years of experience in a threat intelligence analysis role as a targeter, threat analyst, or intelligence analyst

-Experience with federal law enforcement and the intelligence community

-Experience with conducting strategic and tactical intelligence analyses

-Experience with identifying, enumerating, and targeting of persons of interest related to Cyber network exploitation, foreign intelligence, and counterterrorism

-Experience with identifying Cyber tactics, techniques, and procedures

-Active TS/SCI clearance

-BA or BS degree

Additional Qualifications:

-Experience with source operations and collection

-Experience with sociocultural and sociopolitical affairs pertaining to Asia, MENA, and Eurasia

-Experience with a foreign language, including Mandarin, Russian, Korean, Arabic, or Farsi

-Experience with Cyber technical expertise, including Netflow analysis, forensics, and malware

-Experience with all-source analysis

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance is required.

Integrating a full range of consulting capabilities, Booz Allen is the one firm that helps clients solve their toughest problems by their side to help them achieve their missions. Booz Allen is committed to delivering results that endure.

We are proud of our diverse environment, EOE, M/F/Disability/Vet.

DIG100, JHT, NJ1