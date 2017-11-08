REGISTERED NURSE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Nov 08, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Long Term Care Nursing - Previous experience
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Use of medical/nursing equipment required. BLS required within 30 days of hire. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.