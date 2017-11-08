Sentara Leigh Hospital, located in Norfolk, Va., is a 250-bed Magnet facility featuring all patient-friendly private rooms and specializes in orthopedic, gynecological and urological services. The Ambulatory Surgical Services Center has 6 ORs and typical surgical cases are Orthopedics, ENT, GYN and Urology.We are seeking RNs with Pre Admission or procedural experience for a leadership role in our Pre Admission Testing Unit. Nurses on this unit assess and interview patients by phone before surgical procedures. The department hours are 7am-7pm Monday - Friday.About our Culture:Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Competitive pay plansComprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insuranceYou can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Position shares the 24/7 responsibility to assist the manager for the daily operations of one or more clinical areas. Supervises patient care services staff to ensure patient safety, provides high quality outcomes and an exceptional patient/family experience; assists manager in the development and monitoring of the departmental budget; coordinates the purchasing and payroll processes; serves as a technical/clinical resource to team members; and performs work assignments as needed to provide appropriate coverage and to mentor/assist staff. Assists manager with interviewing, hiring, developing, and retaining staff members with the goal of developing a highly reliable work team. May coordinate and/or assist with staff education, orientation and precepting of members of the team. Utilizes effective communication/ interpersonal skills and is able to adapt leadership style to support achieving department goals and objectives.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 2 years, Nursing Leadership - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Reading Comprehension, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below